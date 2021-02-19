पश्चिम बंगाल: विश्वभारती यूनिवर्सिटी को संबोधित कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी

Liveपश्चिम बंगाल: विश्वभारती यूनिवर्सिटी को संबोधित कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी
The New Education Policy will gallop our journey to becoming 'Vishwa-guru'. The policy is turning out to be a gamechanger in much needed education reforms: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University pic.twitter.com/KdsoPBSSvv— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.