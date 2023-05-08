PM Modi: 'हल्दी किसानों का किया अपमान', कर्नाटक में पीएम मोदी के बयान पर केटीआर ने दिखाए पेपर

रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एक जनसभा के दौरान आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस ने हल्दी किसानों का अपमान किया। प्रधानमंत्री के इस बयान पर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। दरअसल तेलंगाना के मंत्री केटीआर ने इस मुद्दे पर भाजपा को ही निशाने पर लिया है। दरअसल प्रधानमंत्री ने जनसभा के दौरान कहा कि 'जब कोरोना महामारी के दौरान उन्होंने कहा था कि हल्दी से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है तो कांग्रेस ने इसका मजाक उड़ाया था।' इस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ मेरा नहीं बल्कि हल्दी की खेती करने वाले किसानों का मजाक उड़ाया था।'

Real insult to Turmeric Farmers is promising them a Turmeric Board on a Bond Paper at the time of Parliament Elections and then hoodwinking them by refusing to deliver despite numerous protests



और पढ़ें



Do you recognise this👇Bond paper promise of your BJP MP from Nizamabad ??



Turmeric…



बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने कर्नाटक में ताबड़तोड़ चुनाव प्रचार कर पार्टी के पक्ष में माहौल बनाने की पूरी कोशिश की। अब 10 मई को मतदान और 13 मई को नतीजे आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि प्रधानमंत्री की मेहनत कितनी सफल रही है। कर्नाटक में आज प्रचार का आखिरी दिन है। भाजपा ने कर्नाटक चुनाव में बजरंग दल पर बैन के एलान को भी खूब भुनाने की कोशिश की और लगातार कांग्रेस पर हमलावर रहे। Do you recognise this👇Bond paper promise of your BJP MP from Nizamabad ??Turmeric… https://t.co/C87FyVyaMM pic.twitter.com/9WjkbrAqzN — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 8, 2023 बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने कर्नाटक में ताबड़तोड़ चुनाव प्रचार कर पार्टी के पक्ष में माहौल बनाने की पूरी कोशिश की। अब 10 मई को मतदान और 13 मई को नतीजे आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि प्रधानमंत्री की मेहनत कितनी सफल रही है। कर्नाटक में आज प्रचार का आखिरी दिन है। भाजपा ने कर्नाटक चुनाव में बजरंग दल पर बैन के एलान को भी खूब भुनाने की कोशिश की और लगातार कांग्रेस पर हमलावर रहे।

विज्ञापन