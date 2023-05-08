PM Modi: 'हल्दी किसानों का किया अपमान', कर्नाटक में पीएम मोदी के बयान पर केटीआर ने दिखाए पेपर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने एक जनसभा के दौरान आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस ने हल्दी किसानों का अपमान किया। प्रधानमंत्री के इस बयान पर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। दरअसल तेलंगाना के मंत्री केटीआर ने इस मुद्दे पर भाजपा को ही निशाने पर लिया है। दरअसल प्रधानमंत्री ने जनसभा के दौरान कहा कि 'जब कोरोना महामारी के दौरान उन्होंने कहा था कि हल्दी से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है तो कांग्रेस ने इसका मजाक उड़ाया था।' इस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ मेरा नहीं बल्कि हल्दी की खेती करने वाले किसानों का मजाक उड़ाया था।'
Real insult to Turmeric Farmers is promising them a Turmeric Board on a Bond Paper at the time of Parliament Elections and then hoodwinking them by refusing to deliver despite numerous protests
