PM Modi: 'भाजपा की ताकत उसके कार्यकर्ता', जिला पंचायत सम्मेलन में पीएम मोदी ने दिए संगठन के टिप्स

VIDEO | "I would want that all of you create a WhatsApp group and remain in touch with each other. Tell others what (development) is happening in your district and get to know about others too," says PM Modi in his address to zila panchayat members.



30 हजार पंचायत भवनों का किया निर्माण

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि 'पहले पंचायती राज विकास के लिए 70 हजार करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक मदद दी जाती थी लेकिन अब यह बढ़कर तीन लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा हो गई है। हमने देशभर में 30 हजार से ज्यादा पंचायत भवनों का निर्माण किया है।' प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि 'मनरेगा फंड का इस्तेमाल विकास कार्यों के लिए होना चाहिए फिर चाहे वो तालाबों का निर्माण हो या फिर सड़कों का निर्माण या पेड़ लगाने का काम।'



कार्यक्रम के दौरान भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी मौजूद रहे। अपने संबोधन में जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि 'प्रधानमंत्री ने अपनी पार्टी के भीतर और भारत की राजनीति में भी राजनीतिक संस्कृति बदलाव किए हैं। आज लोग इस भावना के साथ काम कर रहे हैं कि समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े व्यक्ति को कैसे ताकत मिले, हम कैसे उनकी सेवा करें।'

pic.twitter.com/ofaa9NhwRJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

