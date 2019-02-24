शहर चुनें

थोड़ी देर में 'मन की बात', मोदी बोले- जरूर सुनें आज स्पेशल होगा

Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 10:31 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज 53वीं बार मन की बात करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी खुद पीएम ने ट्विटर पर दी है। पीएम ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि आज की मन की बात का कार्यक्रम स्पेशल होगा। पीएम ने आगे लिखा कि आप बाद में मत कहिएगा कि मैंने आपको पहले नहीं बताया। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि पीएम देश के लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कोई बड़ी घोषणा कर सकते हैं। 
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलावामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद यह पीएम की पहली मन की बात है। मन की बात को आप सुबह 11 बजे आकाशवाणी और दूरदर्शन पर सुन सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नरेंद्र मोदी ऐप के जरिए भी इसे सुना जा सकता है।
 

narendra modi mann ki baat pulwama terror attack announcement नरेंद्र मोदी मन की बात
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

डॉ. रमेश कुमार वंकवानी ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा से मुलाकात की
India News

इमरान के सांसद रमेश विदेश मंत्री सुषमा से मिले, पुलवामा हमले में पाकिस्तान की भूमिका से किया इनकार

कुंभ मेला में संगम स्नान के लिए पहुंचे पाकिस्तानी सांसद डॉ. रमेश कुमार वंकवानी ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा से मुलाकात की और एक बार फिर पाक पीएम इमरान खान के बयान को दोहराया है कि पुलवामा हमले में पाकिस्तान शामिल नहीं है।

24 फरवरी 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

ओवैसी ने मसूद अजहर को बताया शैतान का चेला, इमरान खान को दी यह चेतावनी

24 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर से हट सकती है धारा 35ए, केंद्र सरकार के कदम से घाटी में बढ़ी हलचल

24 फरवरी 2019

पत्नी प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के साथ रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा खेलेंगे अब सियासत की नयी पारी? फेसबुक पर लिखे पोस्ट में दिए संकेत

24 फरवरी 2019

India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

24 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, वैश्विक भूजल संकट के केंद्र में है राजधानी दिल्ली

24 फरवरी 2019

high level meeting of Defence Minister and all three Army chiefs will be on Monday
India News

बड़े एक्शन की सुगबुगाहट, आज दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री की तीनों सेना प्रमुखों संग उच्चस्तरीय बैठक

23 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack jammu
India News

पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई गाड़ी को लेकर हुए बड़े खुलासे 

23 फरवरी 2019

Security of all airport increased after hijack threat to Pakistan-bound flight
India News

विमान हाइजैक कर पाकिस्तान ले जाने की मिली धमकी, सभी एयरपोर्ट पर हाई अलर्ट

23 फरवरी 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

...जब प्रधानमंत्री की इस बात पर खुश हुए उमर अब्दुल्ला, कहा- आपने दिल की बात कह दी

23 फरवरी 2019

कंगाल पाक को बैंकों की नसीहत, कहा अगर ये हुआ तो बुरे हो जाएंगे हालात

पुलवामा हमले के बाद एक तरफ जहां भारत पाक को चौतरफा घेर रहा है तो अब पाकिस्तानी बैंक भी अपने देश के खिलाफ खड़े हो गए हैं।

23 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:49

देखिए कैसे शहीदों का कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने उड़ाया मजाक

23 फरवरी 2019

बंगलूरू 1:04

बंगलूरू में एयरो शो के दौरान हुआ बड़ा हादसा, आग की चपेट में आईं 80 से100 कारें

23 फरवरी 2019

विराट कोहली 1:24

भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच पर विराट कोहली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दिया ये बड़ा बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:30

उत्तर भारत में रंग बदलता मौसम का मिजाज, मनाली से राजधानी दिल्ली तक ये है हाल

23 फरवरी 2019

Fire breaks out at car parking area near the venue of Aero India 2019
India News

बंगलूरू : एयरो इंडिया की कार पार्किंग में लगी आग, 300 कारें जलकर खाक

23 फरवरी 2019

इमरान खा
India News

भारत की धमकी से घबराया पाकिस्तान, दूतावासों से ले रहा कश्मीर की जानकारी

23 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर में अर्धसैनिक बलों की 100 कंपनियां तैनात, बड़ी कार्रवाई के संकेत

23 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री परिकर अस्पताल में भर्ती, डॉक्टरों ने 48 घंटे की निगरानी में रखा

24 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अरुणाचल : पुलिस फायरिंग में एक की मौत, आठ घायल

24 फरवरी 2019

