Today’s #MannKiBaat is special! Do tune in at 11 AM.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019
Later on don’t say I didn’t tell you in advance :) pic.twitter.com/LT8N5Mkyev
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कुंभ मेला में संगम स्नान के लिए पहुंचे पाकिस्तानी सांसद डॉ. रमेश कुमार वंकवानी ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा से मुलाकात की और एक बार फिर पाक पीएम इमरान खान के बयान को दोहराया है कि पुलवामा हमले में पाकिस्तान शामिल नहीं है।
24 फरवरी 2019