शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Pinaka Missile System developed by DRDO was successfully flight tested today

पिनाका मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण, 75 किमी. तक करती है सटीक मार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 05:54 PM IST
पिनाका गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण (file photo)
पिनाका गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण (file photo) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
डीआरडीओ ने आज दोपहर पिनाका मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण किया। इसका परीक्षण ओडिशा के तट पर चांदीपुर रेंज से किया गया। पिनाका एक आर्टिलरी मिसाइल सिस्टम है जो 75 किलोमीटर की दूरी तक सटीक निशाना लगाने में सक्षम है।
 
विज्ञापन

इससे पहले 12 मार्च 2019 को राजस्थान के पोखरण में भी इसका सफल परीक्षण किया गया था। परीक्षण के दौरान मिसाइल ने तय लक्ष्यों पर सटीक निशाना लगाया था और वांछित सफलता हासिल की थी। 

 
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए क्लिक करें अभी।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीआरडीओ ने ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण

17 दिसंबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मेक इन इंडिया पर बातें बहुत मगर काम धीमा : वायुसेना प्रमुख

17 दिसंबर 2019

अर्जुन टैंक
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना 'अर्जुन' टैंक में बड़े बदलाव चाहती है, वजह भी एक नहीं कईं, 5 क्लिक करके जानिए

16 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
solver gang
Meerut

लाल डायरी ने खोले बीए पास सॉल्वर गैंग के चौंकाने वाले राज, डीआरडीओ में तैनात रामू की तलाश

15 दिसंबर 2019

बोफोर्स तोप
India News

बोफोर्स से धनुष तक जानिए भारतीय सेना के तोपखाने की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

डीआरडीओ सचिव की बेटी से चलती ट्रेन में लूटे 10 लाख के जेवर

14 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
drdo pinaka missile pinaka missile flight
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Protest Over citizenship amendment Act 2019
India News

नागरिकता कानून: लखनऊ के हजरतगंज में हिंसक हुआ प्रदर्शन, ममता ने कहा- जनमत संग्रह करा लें

19 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून को लेकर विरोध, दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम हाईवे जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हालात हो रहे सामान्य, सिर्फ तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद, ट्रैफिक भी हुआ कम

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Violence and fire during protest against CAA and NRC in Lucknow.
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर लखनऊ में जबरदस्त बवाल, पुलिस चौकी फूंकी, बसें व ओबी वैन जलाई, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
Basti

निर्भया कांड के दोषी पवन के समर्थन में उतरे दोनों चाचा, बस्ती में किए चौंकाने वाले दावे

19 दिसंबर 2019

pulkit kriti
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन से तलाक ले चुके पुलकित अब इस अभिनेत्री को कर रहे डेट, इस तरह किया प्यार का इजहार

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली गुरुग्राम टोल प्लाजा पर भी लगा लंबा जाम
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन का गुरुग्राम में असर, लगा 10 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

priyanka nick
Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक की शादी के एक साल बाद उमेद भवन होटल का खुलासा, चार दिन में खर्च किए थे इतने करोड़ रुपये

19 दिसंबर 2019

paras chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रात में माहिरा को किस करते देख भड़कीं पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड, कहा-'मेरे साथ तीन साल से..'

19 दिसंबर 2019

accused
Meerut

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को कोर्ट में देखते ही भड़का पीड़िता के पिता का गुस्सा, जज के सामने ही जमकर धुना

19 दिसंबर 2019

पायल रोहतगी
Bollywood

जेल से निकलते ही बोलीं पायल रोहतगी, 'मैं सऊदी अरब या ईरान में नहीं रहती हूं..'

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ मुंबई के अगस्त क्रांति मैदान में बड़ा प्रदर्शन

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने यहां प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। 

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Protest Over citizenship amendment Act 2019
India News

नागरिकता कानून: लखनऊ के हजरतगंज में हिंसक हुआ प्रदर्शन, ममता ने कहा- जनमत संग्रह करा लें

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून
India News

नागरिकता कानून : देशभर में बवाल, योगेंद्र यादव, सीताराम येचुरी सहित कई दिग्गज हिरासत में

19 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर: सुप्रीम कोर्ट की शरण में पहुंचे आरोपियों के परिजन, पुलिस पर कार्रवाई की मांग

19 दिसंबर 2019

Yogendra Yadav Arrest
India News

खुफिया अलर्ट: नागरिकता कानून पर दिल्ली से लेकर कनाडा तक भारत की छवि खराब करने का प्रयास

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून
India News

नागरिकता कानून को अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बताया गैर जरूरी, कहा- लोगों को चाहिए रोजगार

19 दिसंबर 2019

central secretariat metro station
India News

मेट्रो स्टेशन के भीतर मची अफरातफरी, रोके जाने पर यात्रियों ने किया हंगामा

19 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest
India News

'नागरिकता संशोधन कानून' पर भारत विरोधी शक्तियां कर रहीं दुष्प्रचार, इन नौ सवालों में मिलेगा जवाब

19 दिसंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा ने अफगानी शरणार्थियों से मुलाकात की
India News

दिल्ली में अफगानी शरणार्थियों से मिले जेपी नड्डा, लोगों ने भेंट की चादर

19 दिसंबर 2019

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो छात्रों ने माओवाद के समर्थन में बांटे पर्चे, यूएपीए के तहत दर्ज हुए मामले की अब एनआईए करेगी जांच

19 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

क्या होता है महाभियोग, जो छीन सकता है ट्रंप से राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी

अमेरिका के इतिहास में ट्रंप ऐसे तीसरे राष्ट्रपति हैं जिनके खिलाफ महाभियोग को मंजूरी दी गई है। डेमोक्रेट सांसदों के बहुमत वाले अमेरिकी संसद के निचले सदन ने 197 के मुकाबले 230 मतों से महाभियोग को मंजूरी दे दी।

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 2:04

नागरिकता कानून : देशभर में बवाल, योगेंद्र यादव, सीताराम येचुरी सहित कई दिग्गज हिरासत में

19 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:10

पाकिस्तान कैसे देता है नागरिकता, क्या धर्म है आधार?

19 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:06

टाइगर और अनन्या पांडे नजर आए साथ-साथ, कृति सैनॉन भी हुईं स्पॉट

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 1:33

नागरिकता कानून को अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बताया गैर जरूरी, कहा- लोगों को चाहिए रोजगार

19 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सीएए और एनआरसी
India News

नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी में क्या है अंतर, यहां जानें हर सवाल का जवाब

19 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए
India News

CAA के खिलाफ देशभर में प्रदर्शन जारी, दिल्ली में इंटरनेट सेवा समेत 18 मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

19 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया दोस्त
India News

निर्भया के दोस्त जी रहे गुमनाम जिंदगी,अवनींद्र पाण्डेय को है निर्भया को ना बचा पाने का अफसोस

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून
India News

क्या है नागरिकता कानून, क्यों है विवाद, किसे मिलेगा लाभ, जानें हर सवाल का जवाब

19 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया
India News

अब निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता पहुंचा कोर्ट, याचिका दायर कर कहा- 2012 में था नाबालिग

19 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर भाजपा ने जारी किया मनमोहन सिंह का पुराना वीडियो

19 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited