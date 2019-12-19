पिनाका मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण, 75 किमी. तक करती है सटीक मार

डीआरडीओ ने आज दोपहर पिनाका मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण किया। इसका परीक्षण ओडिशा के तट पर चांदीपुर रेंज से किया गया। पिनाका एक आर्टिलरी मिसाइल सिस्टम है जो 75 किलोमीटर की दूरी तक सटीक निशाना लगाने में सक्षम है।

Pinaka Missile System developed by DRDO was successfully flight tested today afternoon from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kms with high precision. pic.twitter.com/elHFlntFdx