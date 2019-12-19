पिनाका मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण, 75 किमी. तक करती है सटीक मार

Pinaka Missile System developed by DRDO was successfully flight tested today afternoon from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kms with high precision. pic.twitter.com/elHFlntFdx— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने यहां प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।
19 दिसंबर 2019