कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालयों में कक्षाएं शुरू करने के बजाय ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पर रहेगा फोकस: पार्थ चटर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 29 Nov 2020 11:59 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल के शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी - फोटो : ANI

पश्चिम बंगाल के शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के चलते कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालयों में कक्षाएं शुरू करने की अभी कोई योजना नहीं है। फिलहाल अभी जो सिलेबस चल रहा है उसे छोटा किया जाएगा। अब हमारा अधिक फोकस ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं पर होगा। हम सेमेस्टर-1 की परीक्षा ऑनलाइन लेने की सोच रहे हैं।
india news kolkata partha chatterjee west bengal news college and university online study covid-19 coronavirus online education

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

