कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालयों में कक्षाएं शुरू करने के बजाय ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पर रहेगा फोकस: पार्थ चटर्जी

There are no plans to start physical classes in colleges and universities. Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be on online classes. We're even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File Pic ) pic.twitter.com/tMduBH1HDd— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020
