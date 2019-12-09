शहर चुनें

संसद: लोकसभा में आज पेश होगा नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक, हंगामे के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 09:04 AM IST
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह आज लोकसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पेश करेंगे। इस बिल के पारित होते ही छह दशक पुराना नागरिकता कानून-1955 बदल जाएगा और तीन पड़ोसी देशों पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानस्तिान से आने वाले गैरमुस्लिम शरणार्थियों को भारतीय नागरिकता देने की प्रक्रिया बेहद सहज हो जाएगी। सरकार की योजना सोमवार को लोकसभा में यह बिल पारित कराने के बाद मंगलवार को राज्यसभा में भी इस पर मंजूरी की मुहर लगवा लेने की है।
