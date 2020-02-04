शहर चुनें

संसद में बोली सरकार, पूरे देश में एनआरसी लाने पर अभी तक कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 12:14 PM IST
गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय (फाइल फोटो)
गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय (फाइल फोटो)
देशभर में जहां नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीाय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) को लेकर सरकार का विरोध हो रहा है। वहीं सरकार ने इसे लेकर आज संसद भवन में लिखित में जवाब दिया है। सरकार का कहना है कि उसने इसे लागू करने को लेकर अभी कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है।
गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने सदन में चंदन सिंह और नमा नागेश्वर राव के प्रश्नों के लिखित उत्तर में यह जानकारी दी। राय ने कहा, 'अभी तक एनआरसी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर तैयार करने का कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।' सदस्यों ने सवाल किया था कि क्या सरकार की पूरे देश में एनआरसी लाने की कोई योजना है?
 
सरकार ने बेशक लोकसभा में एनआरसी पर लिखित में जवाब दिया है लेकिन विपक्षी सांसदों ने राज्यसभा में एनआरसी और सीएए के खिलाफ नारे लगाए।
