संसद में बोली सरकार, पूरे देश में एनआरसी लाने पर अभी तक कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha: Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level. pic.twitter.com/e3OarkJv9x— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा सांसद अनंत हेगड़े के महात्मा गांधी को लेकर दिए बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए उन्होंने भाजपा को कहा की ये लोग महात्मा को गाली देते हैं।
4 फरवरी 2020