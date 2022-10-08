Heroin Seized: गुजरात तट से पकड़ी पाकिस्तानी बोट 'अल साकार', 350 करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ 6 गिरफ्तार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आईसीजी के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पाकिस्तानी बोट 'अल साकार' के चालक दल के छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। यह कार्रवाई अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुद्री सीमा रेखा (IMBL) के समीप की गई।
भारतीय तट रक्षक बल (ICG) और गुजरात एटीएस (Gujarat ATS) ने आज अल सुबह गुजरात तट के पास अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुद्री क्षेत्र से एक पाकिस्तानी बोट को पकड़ा है। बोट से अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 350 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य की 50 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की गई है।
Indian Coast Guard, in joint ops with ATS Gujarat, apprehended a Pakistani boat Al Sakar with 6 crew members & 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores market value in the early hrs of today, Oct 8,close to International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
