I congratulate the people of India on the special occasion of GST completing 1 year. A vibrant example of cooperative federalism and a ‘Team India’ spirit, GST has brought a positive change in the Indian economy. #GSTForNewIndia https://t.co/PvZKtl2YIE

Congratulate the Nation on completion of one year of GST - the most transformative tax reform in India ever. One Nation, One Tax and One Market due to GST has led to economic growth, simplicity for people and transparency in the economy #GSTforNewIndia