Odisha : Three girls were charred to death while they were playing near a haystack that caught fire

ओडिशा : घास के ढेर में लगी आग की चपेट में आकर तीन बच्चियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओडिशा Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 05:51 AM IST
इसी जगह लगी आग
इसी जगह लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ओडिशा के कालाहांडी जिले के एक गांव में एक दर्दनाक हादसे में तीन बच्चियों की मौत हो गई। शनिवार को जिले के बिजमारा गांव में तीन बच्चियां घास के ढेर के पास खेल रही थीं। अचानक घास के ढेर में आग लग गई, जिसकी चपेट में आकर तीनों बच्चियों की मौत हो गई।
