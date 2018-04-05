Odisha: BJP President Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had lunch at a Dalit's residence in Bolangir's Devgaon. pic.twitter.com/efdg5b7wKd— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
Anger towards the govt of #Odisha is immense. Even after ruling the state for 18 years, the government is not able to give clean water.I have seen the reactions of the people, i can safely say that change is on its way for the state: Amit Shah,BJP President in Odisha's Balangir. pic.twitter.com/YjIrdhlesw— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जोधपुर कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए अभिनेता सलमान खान को दोषी करार दिया है।
5 अप्रैल 2018