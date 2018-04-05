शहर चुनें

ओडिशाः शाह ने दलित के घर खाया खाना, पटनायक सरकार को सुनाई खरी-खरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओडिशा Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 03:16 PM IST
Odisha: BJP President Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan had lunch at a Dalit residence in Bolangir
कर्नाटक के तीन दिवसीय दौरे के बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह गुरुवार को ओडिशा पहुंचे हैं। इस दौरान भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने ओडिश की पटनायक सरकार पर भी तीखा हमला बोला है।
उन्होंने कहा कि यहां ओडिशा सरकार के प्रति काफी गुस्सा है। 18 साल तक राज्य में शासन करने के बाद भी सरकार जनता को स्वच्छ पानी नहीं दे सकी। मैंने लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाओं को देखा है, उस आधार पर मैं कह सकता हूं कि सूबे में परिवर्तन तय है। लोगों ने परिवर्तन का मन बना लिया है। 

भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार बिजली के गोदाम की तरह है, वह विकासात्मक कार्यक्रम बनाकर ओडिशा को भेजती है। लेकिन भुवनेश्वर में फटे हुए ट्रांसफार्मर से चिंगारी जल रही है। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि यहां अगले साल विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। ऐसे में उनका यह दौरान चुनावी रणनीति के साथ जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है। इस मौके पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने ओडिशा के बलांगीर इलाके में एक दलित के घर पर भोजन भी किया है। 



   


गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले बुधवार को बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कालाहांडी जिले के भवानीपटना में एक जनसभा को संबोधित किया था। इस दौरान शाह ने कहा था कि आरक्षण नीति को कोई भी बदलने की हिम्मत नहीं कर सकता जैसा कि संविधान में बी आर आंबेडकर ने तय किया है।

उन्होंने कहा था कि बीआर आंबेडकर द्वारा संविधान में शामिल की गई आरक्षण नीति को बदलने की किसी में हिम्मत नहीं है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हालिया फैसले के बाद हुई हिंसा में लगभग एक दर्जन लोगों की मौत के लिए कांग्रेस एवं अन्य विपक्षी पार्टियों को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए कहा कि जब प्रधानमंत्री ने लोगों को आश्वासन दिया था कि केंद्र इस मामले में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेगी, तो बंद का आह्वान करने की जरूरत ही क्या थी।



 
