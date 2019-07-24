शहर चुनें

नौ बांग्लादेशियों को जेल से रिहा किया गया, भारत में अवैध रूप से की थी घुसपैठ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 05:59 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
तेजपुर केंद्रीय जेल के हिरासत शिविर में रखे गये नौ बांग्लादेशियों को उनके देश वापस भेजने के लिये मंगलवार को उन्हें रिहा कर दिया गया। पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।
ये नौ लोग उन 22 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों में शामिल थे, जिन्हें देश में अवैध तरीके से घुसने के आरोप में सोनितपुर, मोरीगांव और धेमाजी जिलों से गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

तेजपुर केंद्रीय जेल के अधीक्षक मृण्मय डौका ने यहां पत्रकारों को बताया कि असम के करीमगंज जिले से पड़ोसी देश भेजने के लिये उन्हें सीमा पुलिस को सौंप दिया जायेगा।

