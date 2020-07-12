शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   NIA has arrested Nabeel Siddiique Khatri and Sadia Anwar related to activities of ISIK 

एनआईए ने संदिग्ध आतंकी संगठन के दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 10:24 PM IST
NIA
NIA

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली एनआईए की एक टीम ने रविवार को संदिग्ध आतंकी संगठन के सिद्दीकी खत्री और सादिया अनवर शेख को पुणे के कोंढवा और यरवदा से गिरफ्तार किया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, दोनों को इस्लामिक स्टेट खुरासान प्रांत (ISIK) की गतिविधियों से संबंधित एक मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 
दोनों को जेल भेजा जा रहा है। आगे की जांच चल रही है। इस बात की जानकारी रविवार को सूत्रों ने दी। 
nia isik islamic state - khorasan province एनआईए इस्लामिक स्टेट खुरासान प्रांत

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

