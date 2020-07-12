एनआईए ने संदिग्ध आतंकी संगठन के दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

A team of NIA from Delhi has arrested Nabeel Siddiique Khatri & Sadia Anwar Sheikh from Pune's Kondhwa & Yerwada, respectively in a case related to activities of ISIK (Islamic State - Khorasan Province). Both are being sent to jail. Further investigation underway: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
