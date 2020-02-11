शहर चुनें

Delhi Elections Result LIVE: नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल आगे, बाकी उम्मीदवारों पर बनाई बढ़त

चुनाव डेस्क अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 10:07 AM IST
New Delhi assembly election results 2020 live updates polls latest news in Hindi aap bjp congress
New Delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का नतीजा आज सामने आ जाएगा। सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी और दोपहर तक सभी नतीजे सामने आ जाएंगे। इस बार सबसे ज्यादा निगाहें नई दिल्ली सीट पर होंगी जहां से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल चुनावी मैदान में हैं। 
लाइव अपडेट

10:06 AM, 11-Feb-2020

केजरीवाल को बढ़त

अबतक के रुझान: केजरीवाल 2026 वोटों से आगे चल रहे हैं। 


 
09:31 AM, 11-Feb-2020

केजरीवाल आगे

केजरीवाल 2026 वोटों से आगे। उनके सामने हैं भाजपा के सुनील यादव और कांग्रेस के रोमेश सब्बरवार।
 
09:19 AM, 11-Feb-2020
08:30 AM, 11-Feb-2020
 
 
08:21 AM, 11-Feb-2020

आप दफ्तर पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ता


 
08:16 AM, 11-Feb-2020

केजरीवाल आगे

नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल आगे, बाकी उम्मीदवारों पर बनाई बढ़त। 
 
07:21 AM, 11-Feb-2020

LIVE: नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल आगे, बाकी उम्मीदवारों पर बनाई बढ़त

विस्तार

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 का नतीजा आज सामने आ जाएगा। सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी और दोपहर तक सभी नतीजे सामने आ जाएंगे। दिल्ली में 8 फरवरी को वोटिंग हुई थी और इस बार करीब 62 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। इस बार सबसे ज्यादा निगाहें नई दिल्ली सीट पर होंगी जहां से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल चुनावी मैदान में हैं।

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने सुनील यादव को यहां से चुनावी समर में उतारा है। कांग्रेस ने रोमेश सब्बरवाल पर दांव लगाया है। 


 

 
election results new delhi election results new delhi election result 2020 new delhi assembly election results 2020 result of new delhi election new delhi poll results election result in new delhi constituency नई दिल्ली चुनाव परिणाम 2020
Cricket News

मैच के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से 18 वर्षीय क्रिकेटर की मौत

11 फरवरी 2020

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan
MyCity Talks

'लव आज कल' के सितारों संग 'माई सिटी टॉक्स': आज ताजनगरी में 'सार्तिक' अमर उजाला के मेहमान

11 फरवरी 2020

Dead body found in water under culvert
Ballia

पुलिया के नीचे पानी में उतराया मिला शव

10 फरवरी 2020

हल्दी कोठी के सामने सड़क निर्माण के लिए एनएच 31को जाम करते भाजपा अल्प संख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश मंत्?
Ballia

सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने किया एनएच जाम

10 फरवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शनकारियों को नोटिस को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज

10 फरवरी 2020

सस्पेंड
Varanasi

मिड डे मीलः बच्चों से राशन लदा ठेला खिंचवाने के आरोप में शिक्षक निलंबित

10 फरवरी 2020

KCC to be made without guarantee to farmers: DM
Mahoba

किसानों के बिना गारंटी के बनेंगे केसीसी- डीएम

10 फरवरी 2020

Development Proceeds in ambedkarnagar
Ambedkar Nagar

अकबरपुर नगर पालिका में साढ़े सात करोड़ से होगा विकास

10 फरवरी 2020

जिला योजना की बैठक लेते प्रभारी मंत्री अनिल राजभर, मंत्री उपेंद्र तिवारी, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष सु?
Ballia

विकास कार्यों के लिए 69.80 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव पास

10 फरवरी 2020

Farmers jammed due to no purchase of paddy
Ballia

धान की खरीदारी नहीं होने पर किसानों ने नगरा-बेल्थरारोड मार्ग किया जाम

10 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को मिला पहला दान, मोदी सरकार ने एक रुपये से की शुरुआत

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए गठित ट्रस्ट को दान मिलने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। मोदी सरकार ने नवगठित ट्रस्ट को मंदिर निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए नकद में एक रुपये दान किया।

6 फरवरी 2020

राहुल के बयान पर संसद में संग्राम
India News

'युवा मारेंगे डंडे' पर हर्षवर्धन ने की राहुल की निंदा, आगबबूला हुए कांग्रेस सांसद, मचा हंगामा

7 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi hits back at rahul gandhi over dande marenge statement
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

6 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020- वोट शेयर का गणित
India News

अबकी बार दिल्ली में किसकी सरकार, यहां समझें वोट शेयर का पूरा गणित

8 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
India News

कोरोनावायरस: अगर पाक कहे तो चीन से उसके नागरिकों को भी भारत वापस लाने को तैयार

6 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्रः वारकरी संप्रदाय ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को हिंदू विरोधी घोषित किया

6 फरवरी 2020

air india
India News

'महाराजा' के कंगाल होने की एक वजह यह भी, सरकार ने ही नहीं चुकाए 1300 करोड़ रुपये

6 फरवरी 2020

तेजस्वी सूर्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बहुसंख्यक सावधान रहें, लौट सकता है मुगल शासन: लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद

6 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
India News

शाहीन बाग में धरना को हटाने की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट अब सोमवार को करेगा सुनवाई

7 फरवरी 2020

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आठ फरवरी के बाद शाहीन बाग बन सकता है जलियांंवाला बाग: असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

6 फरवरी 2020

