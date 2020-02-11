Delhi Elections Result LIVE: नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल आगे, बाकी उम्मीदवारों पर बनाई बढ़त

LiveDelhi Elections Result LIVE: नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल आगे, बाकी उम्मीदवारों पर बनाई बढ़त
Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal leading by a margin of 2026 votes from New Delhi constituency; Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta trailing by 1172 votes from Rohini pic.twitter.com/oZ88TLFB8o— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
#DelhiElections: Counting of votes underway at Gole market counting centre pic.twitter.com/oCSuEHVLZL— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
An Aam Aadmi Party supporter at party office in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/7WhhzIhQao— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
