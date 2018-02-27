भारत के न्योते को मालदीव ने ठुकराया, हिंद महासागर में चीन पर कड़ी नजर: नौसेना प्रमुख

Maldives was sent an invitation to attend 'Milan', a multilateral Naval exercise hosted by Indian Navy but it declined the invitation. This exercise will take place from 6-13 March: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mjhkQfxDZp

We are aware of the Chinese activities in Indian Ocean region. Their pattern of deployment has remained same since many years. At any time, there are 8-10 ships in the Indian Ocean: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Y4y5rwhqoc