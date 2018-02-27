शहर चुनें

भारत के न्योते को मालदीव ने ठुकराया, हिंद महासागर में चीन पर कड़ी नजर: नौसेना प्रमुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुनील लांबा ने दिल्ली में कहा कि मालदीव को 'मिलान' में शामिल होने के लिए न्योता भेजा गया था, इस दौरान भारतीय नौसेना अभ्यास करने वाली थी, लेकिन मालदीव ने इनकार कर दिया। आपको बता दें कि भारतीय नौसेना 6 से 13 मार्च तक सैन्य अभ्यास करेगी।
लांबा ने कहा कि हिंद महासागर में चीन की गतिविधियों पर हमारी कड़ी नजर है। सेना की तैनाती कई सालों से की जाती रही है। भारतीय सेना के 8 से 10 जहाज हिंद महासागर में हर समय तैनात रहते हैं। 
   

वहीं श्रीलंका के सेना प्रमुख एडमिरल रवींद्र विजेगुनार्टने ने कहा कि एक दावा किया गया था कि हंबनटोटा बंदरगाह का इस्तेमाल सैन्य अड्डे के रूप में किया जा रहा है, जबकि मैं वादा कर सकता हूं कि हमारे बंदरगाहों और जल में ऐसी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी जो भारत की सुरक्षा चिंताओं को खतरे में डालें। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे राष्ट्रपति सिरिसेना और प्रधानमंत्री ने साफ कर दिया है कि हम किसी भी देश के साथ सैन्य गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे। 

आपको बता दें कि चीन मालदीव में साझा महासागरीय वैधशाला स्टेशन स्थापित करने कोशिश कर रहा है। यदि ऐसा हो जाता है तो इससे भारत के लिए सुरक्षा से जुड़ी नई परेशानी सामने खड़ी हो सकती है। मालदीव के विपक्षी नेता का दावा है कि इस वैधशाला में सैन्य आवेदन के साथ ही सबमरीन बेस भी होगा।

मालदीव के जिस मकुनूथू स्थान पर यह वैधशाला बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है, वह भारत से ज्यादा दूर नहीं है। मालदीव की राजधानी माले के राजनीतिक सूत्रों के अनुसार इससे चीन को हिंद महासागर का एक महत्वपूर्ण अड्डा मिल जाएगा। जहां से कई व्यापारिक और दूसरे जहाजों की आवाजाही होती रहती है।

