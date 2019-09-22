शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh is on a visit to Bangladesh from 21 to 24 September

बांग्लादेश दौरे पर नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह, नौसेना बेस और शिपयार्ड का करेंगे दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 03:40 PM IST
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह 21-24 सितंबर तक बांग्लादेश की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर हैं।इस यात्रा के दौरान वे बांग्लादेश के तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुखों सहित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे और बांग्लादेश नौसेना अकादमी का दौरा करेंगे। वह बांग्लादेश फ्लैगशिप बंगबंधु सहित परिचालन सुविधाओं का भी दौरा करेंगे।
विज्ञापन
इसके बाद वे खुलना में बांग्लादेश के नौसेना बेसों और खुलना शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड का भी दौरा करेंगे। वह बांग्लादेश नौसेना अकादमी (बीएनए) के कैडेटों को भी संबोधित करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह बांग्लादेश इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मैरीटाइम रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट (बीआईएमआरएडी) के पहले वार्षिक समारोह में भाग लेंगे।  
       
 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सबमरीन खंडेरी
India News

भारतीय नौसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत, नौसेना को मिलेगी सटीक हमला करने वाली पनडुब्बी खंडेरी

10 सितंबर 2019

एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

समुद्र के रास्ते भारत पर हमले की फिराक में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद, नौसेना प्रमुख बोले- हम पूरी तरह अलर्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर तीनों सेना प्रमुख के साथ राष्ट्रपति
Delhi NCR

तीनों सेना अध्यक्षों के साथ राष्ट्रपति कोविंद पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक, वीर शहीदों को किया नमन

15 अगस्त 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वैश्विक ताकत बनने की चाह में चीन नौसेना को बना रहा ताकतवर, भारत रख रहा नजर

26 जुलाई 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजनाथ सिंह पूर्वी नौसेना कमान की दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर विशाखापट्टनम पहुंचे

29 जून 2019

एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह और सुनील लांबा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नौसेना अध्यक्ष ने खत्म की फूलों का गुलदस्ता देने की परंपरा, कहा- सभी को मिले एक जैसा खाना

5 जून 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
admiral karambir singh navy chief bangladesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

m chinnaswamy stadium bangalore
Cricket News

INDvSA: आखिरी मुकाबले पर मंडराए काले बादल, बारिश कर सकती है मजा किरकिरा

22 सितंबर 2019

ira khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी की ऐसी तस्वीर वायरल, बोल्डनेस में हीरोइनों को भी दे रहीं मात

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Billionaire Daughters
Bollywood

#DaughtersDay ये हैं अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की गुणवान बेटियां, पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चल कमा रहीं नाम

22 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: महीने के आखिरी हफ्ते में किसकी बदलेगी किस्मत

22 सितंबर 2019

Five Biggest mistakes while driving a manual gearbox car
Auto News

मैन्युअल गियर वाली कार चलाते समय 5 सबसे बड़ी गलतियां करते हैं लोग, जानें

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी ने कश्मीरी पंडितों से की मुलाकात
World

पीएम मोदी से मिलकर भावुक हुए कश्मीरी पंडित, हाथ चूमकर बोले- कश्मीर पर हर फैसले में हम आपके साथ

22 सितंबर 2019

boney kapoor
Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेला को बोनी कपूर के टच करने पर मचा था हंगामा, अब अभिनेत्री ने कही ये बात

22 सितंबर 2019

Ranjeeta Kaur
Bollywood

कभी इस एक्ट्रेस के घर के बाहर लगती थी मेकर्स की लाइन, एक छोटी सी गलती ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

22 सितंबर 2019

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Bollywood

फिल्मी है टाइगर पटौदी की लव स्टोरी, शर्मिला के मैदान में आते ही ऐसे करते थे स्वागत

22 सितंबर 2019

Durga Khote
Bollywood

कभी फिल्मों में काम करने पर दुर्गा खोटे को पड़ते थे ताने फिर ऐसे रचा बॉलीवुड में नया इतिहास

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चक्रवाती तूफान (सांकेतिक)
India News

गुजरात के सौराष्ट्र-कच्छ क्षेत्र में चक्रवाती तूफान आने की संभावना

पूर्व-मध्य और उत्तर-पूर्व अरब सागर पर बना कम दबाव का क्षेत्र अब गुजरात में वेरावल के पश्चिम-दक्षिणपश्चिम तट से लगभग 170 किलोमीटर दूर है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस को अधर में छोड़ कहां उड़न छू हो गए हैं राहुल गांधी

22 सितंबर 2019

William mark tully
India News

इस्लामिक देशों के मुकाबले भारत में मुसलमान अधिक भाग्यशाली हैं: मार्क टुली

22 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर
India News

थरूर बोले- पीएम को विदेश में मिलना चाहिए सम्मान, भारत में उनसे सवाल का है अधिकार

22 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बोले अमित शाह- देश की एकता में बाधक था 370, PoK नेहरू की गलती

22 सितंबर 2019

आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र(सांकेतिक)
India News

असम के आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों में 19.96 लाख फर्जी लाभार्थियों की हुई पहचान

22 सितंबर 2019

कमल हासन
India News

तमिलनाडु में उपचुनाव नहीं लड़ेगी कमल हासन की पार्टी

22 सितंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल मे कहीं भाजपा की बी टीम न बन जाए तृणमूल कांग्रेस

22 सितंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सीट बंटवारे में फंसा नया पेंच, हर जिले में प्रतिनिधित्व चाहती है एनसीपी

22 सितंबर 2019

दलाई लामा (फाइल)
India News

दलाई लामा हैं बौद्ध धर्म के 14वें गुरू, इस प्रक्रिया के तहत चुना जाता है अगला आध्यात्मिक गुरू

22 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Howdy Modi: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ह्यूस्टन में बच्चों पर बरसाया प्यार

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम से पहले ह्यूस्टन में पीएम मोदी का बच्चों के प्रति फिर दिखा प्यार। फिर खींचा बच्चे का कान।

22 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:29

Howdy Modi: क्यों खास है NRG स्टेडियम जहां मोदी और ट्रंप एक ही मंच पर होंगे साथ

22 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 2:06

महाराष्ट्र में बोले अमित शाह- देश की एकता में बाधक था 370, PoK नेहरू की गलती

22 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 1:06

हाउडी मोदी में 50 हजार लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे मोदी और ट्रंप, जानिए- कब, क्या और कितने बजे होगा

22 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:43

Howdy Modi: ह्यूस्टन एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर PM मोदी ने तोड़ा प्रोटोकॉल, अफसर भी रह गए हैरान

22 सितंबर 2019

Related

मोदी
India News

हाउडी मोदी में 50 हजार लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे मोदी और ट्रंप, जानिए- कब, क्या और कितने बजे होगा

22 सितंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा
India News

बंगलूरू में बोले जेपी नड्डा, कहा- पीडीपी नेताओं ने गलतफहमी फैलाने के लिए बोला झूठ

22 सितंबर 2019

Amit Shah
India News

मुंबई में बोले शाह- युद्धविराम के कारण पीओके पाक का हिस्सा, महाराष्ट्र में एनडीए सरकार बनना तय

22 सितंबर 2019

शशि थरूर
India News

क्या एक चुनाव ने हमें इतनी ताकत दे दी है कि हम कुछ भी करें: शशि थरूर

22 सितंबर 2019

पेमा खांडू
India News

अरुणाचल के तवांग जिले तक पहुंची रेलवे लाइन, सीएम खांडू ने कहा- इससे चीन को मिलेगा मुंहतोड़ जवाब

22 सितंबर 2019

सर्बानन्द सोनोवाल
India News

असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया अधिकारियों को आदेश, बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतें करें नियंत्रित

22 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited