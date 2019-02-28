शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   National Herald can hear the High Court today on eviction

नेशनल हेराल्ड की बेदखली पर हाईकोर्ट आज सुना सकता है फैसला

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 01:41 AM IST
national herald
national herald
ख़बर सुनें
हेराल्ड भवन खाली करने के एकल पीठ के फैसले को चुनौती वाली नेशनल हेराल्ड प्रकाशन की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट बृहस्पतिवार को फैसला सुना सकता है। हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश राजेंद्र मेनन और न्यायमूर्ति वी के राव की पीठ ने इस मसले पर 18 फरवरी को केंद्र सरकार और एजेएल के तर्क सुनने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सुनवाई के दौरान एजेएल के वकील अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने कहा था कि कंपनी का अधिकांश शेयर यंग इंडिया को हस्तांतरित किए जाने से कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी हेराल्ड हाउस के मालिक नहीं हो जाते हैं।

Recommended

नेशनल हेराल्ड हाउस
Delhi NCR

हेराल्ड हाउस खाली करने के मामले में एजेएल की अपील पर फैसला सुरक्षित

18 फरवरी 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

जनता का विश्वास जीतने की खातिर कोलकाता में ड्रामा बना छवि बनाने की लड़ाई

5 फरवरी 2019

National Herald: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi start cross examination of complainant, Subramanian Swamy
Delhi NCR

नेशनल हेराल्ड केसः सोनिया-राहुल ने सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी से शुरू की जिरह

4 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Air Strike
India News

केवल इन सात लोगों को पता था कि वायुसेना बालाकोट पर किस वक्त हमला करेगी

27 फरवरी 2019

देशभर में हाई अलर्ट
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- पाक लड़ाकू विमान को मार गिराया, हमारा एक पायलट लापता

27 फरवरी 2019

फाइल
Jammu

बौखलाए पाक ने बरसाए गोले तो भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, पांच पोस्ट तबाह

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
national herald national herald case high court नेशनल हेराल्ड नेशनल हेराल्ड केस क्या है हाईकोर्ट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

One Student School
Bizarre News

सिर्फ एक बच्चे को पढ़ाने के लिए यहां एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर स्कूल खोल रही सरकार, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

pregnancy
Bizarre News

3500 साल पहले भी होता था प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, ऐसे पता किया जाता था महिला गर्भवती है या नहीं

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

india china
India News

आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर चीन को साध कर भारत ने हासिल की बड़ी सफलता

सैन्य कार्रवाई के बाद अब भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच कूटनीतिक शह और मात का खेल शुरू हो गया है। भारत ने जहां आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को दुनिया में अलग-थलग करने में पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद के आजाद पार्क पहुंचा मिग 21
India News

पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश और मौका देकर भारत ने कहा पायलट सुरक्षित लौटाओ

28 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

केवाईसी के लिए चेहरा पहचानने वाली तकनीक की अनुमति चाहता है पेमेंट उद्योग 

28 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan Jet entered India
India News

हाई अलर्ट: भारतीय सीमा में घुसे पाकिस्तानी जेट ने गिराया बम, भारत ने खदेड़कर मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

India changed the script of tension in just six hours
India News

महज छह घंटे में बदल गई भारत पाकिस्तान के तनाव की स्क्रिप्ट

27 फरवरी 2019

सरहद पर तनाव
India News

आसमान में भिड़े भारत-पाक के विमान, सरहद पर तनाव बरकरार, ऐसा रहा दिन भर का हाल

27 फरवरी 2019

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, दोनों पायलट शहीद

27 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय सीमा में गिराए बम, तनाव बढ़ा, जानिए 10 बड़ी बातें

27 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
India News

भारत ने पाकिस्तान के फाइटर जेट एफ-16 को मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

मिग 21 बनाम एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान
India News

भारत ने पाक के एफ-16 विमान को मार गिराया, क्या हैं मिग-21 और एफ-16 की खासियतें

27 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

असम में योग गुरु रामदेव ने की शहीद के परिजनों से मुलाकात, दी ये मदद

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश शहीदों के परिजनों के साथ खड़ा है। एक तरफ जहां सरकार शहीद परिजनों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रही है तो वहीं बाबा रामदेव ने भी असम के बक्सा के शहीद के घर का दौरा किया।

28 फरवरी 2019

जिनेवा संधि 2:14

इस संधि के तहत विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को छोड़ने को मजबूर होगा पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 01:55

भारत-पाक के तनावपूर्ण माहौल पर राहुल गांधी का बयान

27 फरवरी 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस 1:28

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चलने वाली समझौता एक्सप्रेस रोकी गई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिसाइल 2:12

जंग की सूरत में पाकिस्तान के दांत खट्टे कर देंगी ये मिसाइलें

27 फरवरी 2019

Related

सरहद पर तनाव
India News

पाकिस्तान का इतिहास है बदरंग, क्या पायलट की सकुशल रिहाई पर छिड़ेगी नई जंग?

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

shiv sena
India News

दुनिया के नक्शे से पाकिस्तान का नामोनिशान मिटे बिना विश्व शांति संभव नहीं : शिवसेना

28 फरवरी 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार और एयर वाइस मार्शल आरजीके कपूर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने हमारे सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की : विदेश मंत्रालय

27 फरवरी 2019

आसिफ गफूर, पाकिस्तानी सेना
India News

चौतरफा घिरे पाकिस्तान ने कहा, जंग नहीं चाहते, बातचीत से निकले रास्ता

27 फरवरी 2019

एफ 16 वी फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट
India News

बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने किया भारत के दो विमान मार गिराने का दावा

27 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.