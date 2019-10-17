शहर चुनें

Mumbai police registered FIR for theft of groundwater over a period of 11 years

मुंबई: 11 साल में कुएं से चुराया 73 करोड़ का पानी, छह लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police - फोटो : Social Media
मुंबई पुलिस ने छह लोगों के खिलाफ कुएं से 73 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा मूल्य के भूजल की चोरी करने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की है। कालबादेवी स्थित बोमानजी मास्टर लेन में बने पांड्या मेंशन के मालिक व अन्य के खिलाफ आरोप है कि उन्होंने पिछले 11 वर्षों में पानी के टैंकर वालों के साथ मिलकर करीब 73 करोड़ रुपये का पानी चुराया है।
आजाद मैदान पुलिस ने एक आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट के द्वारा दिए गए सबूतों के आधार पर केस दर्ज किया है। एफआईआर में पांड्या मेंशन के मालिक त्रिपुराप्रसाद नानलाल पांड्या और उनकी कंपनी के दो डायरेक्टरों प्रकाश पांड्या और मनोज पांड्या पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने अपनी प्रॉपर्टी पर अवैध रूप से दो कुएं खुदवाए हैं।

एफआईआर में कहा गया है कि साल 2006 से 2017 के बीच आरोपियों ने 73.19 करोड़ रुपये का भूगर्भ जल बेचा है। राष्टीय हरित प्राधिकरण ने इन कुओं को स्थाई रूप से बंद करने का आदेश दिया है।



 
mumbai police ground water theft groundwater in mumbai
