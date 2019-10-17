मुंबई: 11 साल में कुएं से चुराया 73 करोड़ का पानी, छह लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

#Maharashtra: Mumbai's Azad Maidan police has registered FIR under sections 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code against 6 persons for theft of groundwater valued around Rs 73.18 Crores over a period of 11 years; further investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में शिवसेना के पूर्व विधायक हर्षवर्धन जाधव के घर पर हमले का मामला सामने आया है। कथित तौर पर हमले के पीछे की वजह जाधव की शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को लेकर एक चुनावी रैली में की गई टिप्पणी को बताया जा रहा है।
17 अक्टूबर 2019