कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण पहली बार घर पर ईद मनाएंगे मुसलमान: मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

For the first time, we will offer prayer & celebrate #EidUlFitr at home due to #COVID19 pandemic but that will not affect the festive spirit. We will pray that the country gets rid of COVID-19 at the earliest: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi pic.twitter.com/dVdusITj72— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020
