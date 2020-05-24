शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says for the first time we will offer prayer and celebrate Eid at home due to Coronavirus pandemic

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण पहली बार घर पर ईद मनाएंगे मुसलमान: मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 11:49 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी (फाइल फोटो)
मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
देशभर में सोमवार को ईद मनाई जाएगी। कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से इस साल लोग घरों में ही रह कर ईद मनाएंगे। ऐसा इतिहास में पहली बार देखने को मिलेगा। इसपर केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलों के मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने कहा कि पहली बार, हम (मुसलमान) कोरोना महामारी के कारण घर पर ईद की नमाज पढ़ेंगे और ईद का जश्न मनाएंगे, लेकिन यह उत्सव की भावना को प्रभावित नहीं करेगा। हम दुआ करेंगे कि देश को जल्द से जल्द कोरोना से छुटकारा मिले।
विज्ञापन


 
CLAT 2020: तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला, मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mukhtar abbas naqvi eid 2020 coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सेटर्न मगरमच्छ
World

द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध की बमबारी में बचने वाले मगरमच्छ की मॉस्को चिड़ियाघर में हुई मौत

24 मई 2020

ब्राजील में कोरोना
World

ब्राजील में हालात बेकाबू, अमेरिका के बाद सबसे अधिक संक्रमितों की संख्या, जानिए और भी देशों का हाल

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
फरहा खान और शिरीष कुंदर
Bollywood

आठ साल बड़ी फराह खान पर ऐसे लट्टू हो गए थे शिरीष, बहुत दिलचस्प है लव स्टोरी

24 मई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

लॉकडाउन 4.0 में कोरोना को मौका दे रही है राज्यों की ये लापरवाही, केंद्र की चेतावनी के लिए रहें तैयार

24 मई 2020

लेजर हथियार का प्रशांत महासागर में हुआ सफल परीक्षण
World

अमेरिकी नौसेना ने लेजर हथियार से विमान को हवा में किया नष्ट, वीडियो जारी

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

ग्रीन व ऑरेंज जोन में जुलाई में स्कूल कॉलेज खुलने की संभावना, अगले हफ्ते गाइडलाइन हो सकती है जारी

24 मई 2020

सुनील दत्त
Bollywood

'कैंसर' और 'ड्रग्स' ने बना दिया था सुनील दत्त को लाचार, सफल अभिनेता होने के बावजूद जीवनभर किया संघर्ष

24 मई 2020

सौम्या सेठ, संग्राम सिंह, सेलिना जेटली
Bollywood

सफल करियर होने के बावजूद विदेश में जा बसे ये सितारे, कोई गया 'अमेरिका', तो कोई 'नॉर्वे'

24 मई 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

फिल्मों में बुरी तरह फ्लॉप हुए ये पांच स्टार किड, कुछ को तो पहचानना भी हो जाएगा मुश्किल

24 मई 2020

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

बढ़ती उम्र को लेकर सुहाना खान हुईं परेशान, बोलीं- '10 साल बाद मैं 30 वर्षीय हो जाऊंगी'

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited