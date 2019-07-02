शहर चुनें

Ministry of Defence extends ban on dealings with chopper-scam tainted firm Leonardo

वीवीआईपी चॉपर घोटाला : रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बढ़ाया दागी कंपनी लियोनार्डो पर लगा प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 05:16 PM IST
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकॉप्टर (फाइल फोटो)
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकॉप्टर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने चॉपर-स्कैम दागी फर्म दागी कंपनी लियोनार्डो के साथ व्यापार पर लगा प्रतिबंध छह महीनों के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। जुलाई 2014 में एनडीए सरकार ने पहली बार लियोनार्डो पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था, उस समय इस कंपनी को फिनमेकेनिका के नाम से पहचाना जाता था। बता दें कि 3600 करोड़ रुपये के वीवीआईपी चॉपर घोटाले के संबंध में फर्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है जिसमें केंद्रीय एजेंसियों द्वारा जांच जारी है।
vvip chopper scam ministry of defence leonardo hopper-scam tainted firm finmecannica nda वीवीआईपी हेलीकॉप्टर स्कैम agustawestland vvip chopper scam
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

