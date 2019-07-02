वीवीआईपी चॉपर घोटाला : रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बढ़ाया दागी कंपनी लियोनार्डो पर लगा प्रतिबंध

Ministry of Defence: The ban has been imposed on the firm in connection with the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper scam in which investigation by central agencies is still on. https://t.co/ljbONWfzN1— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद सिंह और रमेश जरकीहोली द्वारा विधानसभा से इस्तीफा देने पर इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का हाथ बताया है।
2 जुलाई 2019