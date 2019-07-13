जल नीति बनाने वाले पहला राज्य बना मेघालय

Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy. Prestone Tynsong, Dy CM says,'Policy intends to achieve sustainable development&use of water resources with community participation. Issues such as protection of catchment areas&river pollution have also been outlined in it.' pic.twitter.com/RfFptGhvZb— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
13 जुलाई 2019