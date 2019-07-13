शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Meghalaya becomes first state in India to have a water policy Dy CM Prestone Tynsong

जल नीति बनाने वाले पहला राज्य बना मेघालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिलॉन्ग Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 03:45 PM IST
प्रिस्टोन तिनसॉन्ग
प्रिस्टोन तिनसॉन्ग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मेघालय देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है जहां जल नीति बनाई गई है। देशभर में पानी की कमी के मद्देनजर इसे एक महत्वपूर्ण और सार्थक कदम माना जा रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मेघालय के उपमुख्यमंत्री प्रिस्टोन तिनसॉन्ग कहते हैं, "इस नीति का उद्देश्य सामुदायिक भागीदारी के साथ सतत विकास और जल संसाधनों का उपयोग करना है। जलग्रहण क्षेत्रों के संरक्षण और नदी प्रदूषण जैसे मुद्दों को भी इसमें रेखांकित किया गया है।" 




जल संरक्षण के महत्व की चर्चा प्रधानमंत्री भी कर चुके हैं। पंचायत प्रमुखों के नाम लिखे पत्र में उन्होंने बारिश के पानी को संग्रित करने पर लोगों को जागरूक करने पर जोर दिया है। 

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उत्तर-पूर्व भारत में भूस्खलन और बाढ़ का कहर, दक्षिणी-पश्चिमी हिस्से में सूखे के आसार 

12 जुलाई 2019

देश के 36% से ज्यादा स्कूलों में बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं
Education

देश के 36% से ज्यादा स्कूलों में बिजली का कनेक्शन तक नहीं, जानें किस राज्य की क्या स्थिति

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Opinion

पर्यावरण सेवा के बदले ग्रीन बोनस : देश में केवल 22 फीसदी भूभाग में ही जंगल है

7 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को 'हत्या' बताने पर भड़के बोनी कपूर, केरल DGP के दावों पर दिया करारा जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
sridevi boney kapoor
sridevi
sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को 'हत्या' बताने पर भड़के बोनी कपूर, केरल DGP के दावों पर दिया करारा जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

12 जुलाई 2019

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
SSC Exam Live Counselling

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
विज्ञापन
water policy meghalaya prestone tynsong water policy india water dy cm prestone tynsong shillong जल संरक्षण शिलॉन्ग मेघालय प्रिस्टोन तिनसॉन्ग
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जीएसएलवी मार्क 3
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: लॉन्चिंग में 2 दिन बाकी, पहली बार चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा कोई यान

13 जुलाई 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

India-America
World

दुनिया को भारत-अमेरिका के बीच महागठबंधन की जरूरत: मास्टरकार्ड सीईओ

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

इथेनॉल Apache
Auto News

टीवीएस मोटर ने पेश की इथेनॉल से चलने वाली मोटरसाइकिल

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
Business

फ्लैट खरीदारों के हित में असीम शक्ति का प्रयोग करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, अनुच्छेद 142 का हो सकता इस्तेमाल

12 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कलेक्शन 250 करोड़ के पार

12 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राम माधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर घाटी के मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में दोबारा बसाए जाएंगे विस्थापित हिंदू: राम माधव

भाजपा महासचिव राम माधव ने कहा है कि कश्मीर घाटी में मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में दोबारा हिंदुओं को बसाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार हिंदुओं के पुनर्वास की तैयारी कर रही है। इस प्रस्ताव को करीब-करीब आलाकमान की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। 

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा में शामिल हुई थीं भारती घोष
India News

बंगाल सरकार के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी भारती घोष, की ये मांग

13 जुलाई 2019

मेहुल चौकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मेहुल चोकसी ने हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को दी चुनौती, देरी के लिए 'तूफान' को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

13 जुलाई 2019

राजेश मिश्रा (फाईल फोटो)
India News

साक्षी के विधायक पिता राजेश मिश्रा बोले- ज्यादा परेशान किया तो पत्नी संग कर लूंगा आत्महत्या

13 जुलाई 2019

इसरो के चेयरमैन डॉक्टर के. सिवान
India News

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन: इसरो चेयरमैन ने बताई लॉन्च होने की तारीख, चांद पर पहुंचने में लगेगा इतना समय

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

खत्म हो रहा है अल-नीनो का प्रभाव, अब जमकर बरसेंगे मानसूनी बादल

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देश के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश से बिगड़े हालात, दिल्ली को अब भी इंतजार

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र में दो अलग-अलग घटनाओं में छह लोगों की गला रेतकर हत्या, दो घायल

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा सांसदों ने संसद परिसर में सफाई अभियान चलाया
India News

संसद में चला सफाई अभियान, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला और राजनाथ ने लगाई झाड़ू

13 जुलाई 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

कारगिल युद्ध के 20 साल: बिपिन रावत बोले- भारतीय सेना दुश्मन को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में सक्षम

13 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

जेसीबी का नागिन डांस, बॉलीवुड गाने पर जवानों की परेड समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

JCB की खुदाई के बाद अब वायरल हो रहा है JCB का डांस। नागालैंड पुलिस ने बॉलीवुड गाने पर की कदमताल और संसद के बाहर झाड़ू लगाते दिखे भाजपा सांसद।

13 जुलाई 2019

पहलवानी 1:30

93 साल की उम्र में ये शख्स करता है पहलवानी, सिखाता है कुश्ती के दांव पेंच

13 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:30

350 एकदिवसीय मैचों में इतनी बार रनआउट हो चुके हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

13 जुलाई 2019

सुपर 30 1:11

छात्रों के लिए सुपर 30 की खास स्क्रीनिंग, सितारों की चमक इन छात्रों के सामने पड़ी फीकी

13 जुलाई 2019

नेट 01:06

UGC नेट का रिजल्ट शनिवार को होगा घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

13 जुलाई 2019

Related

श्रीगुरुद्वारा प्रबंधन समिति के अध्यक्ष के साथ खालिस्तान समर्थक गोपाल चावला
India News

भारत के दबाव से झुका पाकिस्तान, करतारपुर कमेटी से हटाया खालिस्तान समर्थक

13 जुलाई 2019

ड्रोन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल होंगे हल्के ड्रोन, बालाकोट जैसे आतंकी ठिकानों पर बरसाएंगे 'कहर'

13 जुलाई 2019

India-China border
India News

भारतीय सीमा में डेढ़ किमी तक घुसे चीनी सैनिक, दोकलम गतिरोध के दो साल बाद चीन की घुसपैठ

13 जुलाई 2019

Car parking
India News

मॉल-मल्टीप्लेक्स नहीं वसूल सकते कार पार्किंग शुल्क, हाईकोर्ट का अहम फैसला

13 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी मिश्रा
India News

लव मैरिज कर भागी बेटी को विधायक पिता से डर, अगर हाथ आ गए तो पक्का मार दिए जाएंगे

12 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

देश में डॉक्टरों की कमी, सरकार ने दो साल में बढ़ाई 10,500 एमबीबीएस सीटें

13 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited