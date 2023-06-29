Manipur: राहुल गांधी मणिपुर के लिए रवाना, राहत शिविरों का करेंगे दौरा; इंफाल और चुराचांदपुर भी जाएंगे

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और पूर्व सांसद राहुल गांधी दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास से मणिपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए। राहुल गांधी आज और कल यानी 29-30 जून को मणिपुर में रहेंगे। इस दौरान वह राहत शिविरों का दौरा करेंगे। वे इंफाल और चुराचांदपुर में नागरिक समाज के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। वे राहत शिविरों का भी दौरा करेंगे।
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence in Delhi
Rahul will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. pic.twitter.com/DuZLWQSR2L— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
