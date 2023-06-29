Manipur: राहुल गांधी मणिपुर के लिए रवाना, राहत शिविरों का करेंगे दौरा; इंफाल और चुराचांदपुर भी जाएंगे

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और पूर्व सांसद राहुल गांधी दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास से मणिपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए। राहुल गांधी आज और कल यानी 29-30 जून को मणिपुर में रहेंगे। इस दौरान वह राहत शिविरों का दौरा करेंगे। वे इंफाल और चुराचांदपुर में नागरिक समाज के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। वे राहत शिविरों का भी दौरा करेंगे।

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence in Delhi