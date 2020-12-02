शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Man survives knife attack on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai Maharashtra

वीडियो: मुंबई के कुर्ला में व्यक्ति पर किया चाकू से हमला, पीड़ित की बहादुरी देख भागा हमलावर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 10:33 AM IST
लाल घेरे में व्यक्ति पर चाकू से हमला करता आरोपी
लाल घेरे में व्यक्ति पर चाकू से हमला करता आरोपी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई के कुर्ला इलाके में पैदल यात्रियों के लिए बने पुल से गुजर रहे एक व्यक्ति पर हमलावर ने चाकू से हमला किया। गनीमत यह रही कि हमलावर अपने मंसूबे में कामयाब नहीं हो सका। पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने हमलावर का डटकर मुकाबला किया। इस घटना में पीड़ित व्यक्ति को चोट नहीं आई है। स्थानीय पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि हमलावर द्वारा पैसे को लेकर हमला नहीं किया गया था। यह हमला केवल गंभीर चोट या हत्या के इरादे से किया गया।
