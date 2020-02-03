शहर चुनें

Maharashtra woman teacher set ablaze by man in Wardha, police trying to ascertain motive

महाराष्ट्र: वर्धा में व्यक्ति ने महिला अध्यापिका को जिंदा जलाया

एएनआई, वर्धा Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 01:41 PM IST
पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सत्यवीर भांडीवर
पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सत्यवीर भांडीवर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा के हिमगंगाघाट क्षेत्र में एक महिला अध्यापिका को व्यक्ति ने जिंदा जला दिया है। पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सत्यवीर भांडीवर ने कहा, 'हम घटना के पीछे के कारणों को जानने और आरोपी को पकड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। पीड़िता को नागपुर के अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है।'
women teacher set ablaze
भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गांधी पर अनंत के बयान से भाजपा नाराज, पार्टी ने बिना शर्त माफी मांगने को कहा

सूत्रों के अनुसार पार्टी ने उन्हें बिना शर्त माफी मांगने के लिए कहा है। इसके अलावा उन्हें पार्टी की संसदीय दल की बैठक में आने से रोका गया है।

3 फरवरी 2020

रक्षा राज्यमंत्री श्रीपाद यसो नाइक
India News

नियंत्रण रेखा पर 8 महीने में संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन की 2335 घटनाएं : सरकार

3 फरवरी 2020

लोकसभा में हंगामा करते विपक्षी
India News

राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा शुरू, प्रवेश वर्मा के बोलते ही विपक्ष का वॉकआउट

3 फरवरी 2020

भूकंप
India News

कोरोनावायरस और बर्ड फ्लू के बाद चीन में भूकंप, झटकों के बाद मची अफरातफरी

3 फरवरी 2020

Amarujala Quiz - Week 12
India News

अमर उजाला क्विज में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं लोग, ये हैं बारहवें हफ्ते के 10 भाग्यशाली विजेता

3 फरवरी 2020

सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मामला: नौ जजों की पीठ अब छह फरवरी को करेगी सुनवाई

3 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी
India News

वित्त मंत्री जी मेरे सवालों से मत डरिए, जवाब देना आपकी जिम्मेदारी है: राहुल गांधी

3 फरवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा
India News

कपिल मिश्रा का ‘आप’ पर हमला, ट्वीट कर बोले- आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिए

3 फरवरी 2020

जयवीर शेरगिल-अनंत हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को अपना नाम बदलकर नाथू राम गोडसे पार्टी रख लेना चाहिए: कांग्रेस

3 फरवरी 2020

Anurag Thakur
India News

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने अनुराग ठाकुर को लेकर की हूटिंग

3 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस और बर्ड फ्लू के बाद चीन में भूकंप, झटकों के बाद मची अफरातफरी

चीन में कोरोनावायरस के बाद अब भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। फिलहाल चीन बर्ड फ्लू के साये में है।

3 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:05

वहीदा रहमान से धर्म बदलकर शादी करना चाहते थे गुरुदत्त!

3 फरवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा 2:10

कपिल मिश्रा का ‘आप’ पर हमला, ट्वीट कर बोले- आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिए

3 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:45

चीन में कोरोना वायरस की दहशत के बीच बर्ड फ्लू ने दी दस्तक, देखिए क्या हैं चीन के ताजा सूरते हाल

3 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:13

18 महीने जिंदा रहा बिना सिर वाला मुर्गा, मालिक को कर दिया था मालामाल

3 फरवरी 2020

