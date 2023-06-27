Maharashtra: शिवसेना-यूबीटी नेता अनिल परब के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, चार गिरफ्तार; उद्धव-संजय राउत को अदालत से समन

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई पुलिस ने बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम (बीएमसी) के एक अधिकारी पर कथित हमला करने के आरोप में राज्य के पूर्व परिवहन मंत्री अनिल परब और अन्य के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं, इस मामले में पार्टी के चार कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में शिवसेना के शाखा कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ की गई थी। एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।
#WATCH | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished an 'illegally' constructed 'shakha' (unit) linked to the Uddhav Thackeray faction in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar pic.twitter.com/4DnAHztqx7
— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
