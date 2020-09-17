शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Government to make action plan for effective implementation of Ease of Doing Business

निवेश बढ़ाने और व्यापार में आसानी के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार करेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 08:50 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि महाराष्ट्र देश में सबसे ज्यादा प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (एफडीआई) आकर्षित करता है। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में अपनी वृद्धि के लिए राज्य को निवेशकों के लिए एक आकर्षक विकल्प बना रहना चाहिए। सीएमओ ने कहा कि इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के निर्देश पर ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस (व्यापार में आसानी) के प्रभावी कार्यान्वयन के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार की जाएगी। 
maharashtra uddhav thackeray fdi maharashtra ease of doing business

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

