India News › Maharashtra Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate Fire fighting underway

महाराष्ट्र : ठाणे में हीरानंदानी एस्टेट के शॉपिंग सेंटर में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 09:09 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में हीरानंदानी की इमारत में लगी आग
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में हीरानंदानी की इमारत में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आज सुबह महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में हीरानंदानी एस्टेट के अर्काडिया शॉपिंग सेंटर में आग लग गई। ठाणे के पश्चिमी इलाके में यह हादसा हुआ। हादसे वाली जगह पर क्षेत्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन केंद्र, फायर ब्रिगेड के साथ-साथ दमकल की गाड़ियां, त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया वाहन और पानी के टैंकर मौजूद थे। 
हादसे में अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है और अग्निशमन का काम चल रहा है।
india news national maharashtra thane district fire broke out hiranandani estate arcadia shopping center

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

