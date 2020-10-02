महाराष्ट्र : ठाणे में हीरानंदानी एस्टेट के शॉपिंग सेंटर में लगी आग, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

Maharashtra: Fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate of Thane West this morning. Regional Disaster Mgmt Centre & fire brigade present, along with a fire engine, quick response vehicle & water tanker. No casualties/injuries reported. Fire fighting underway pic.twitter.com/9MFMfWIpX2— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020
