Maharashtra: ठाणे में सिने वंडर मॉल की बिल्डिंग में आग, मौके पर दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौजूद

महाराष्ट्र में ठाणे के घोड़बंदर रोड के कपूरबावड़ी में ओरियन बिजनेस पार्क के पास सिने वंडर मॉल की बिल्डिंग में आग लग गई है। मौके पर दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। पुलिस, आपदा प्रबंधन व दमकल के अधिकारी भी मौके पर मौजूद हैं। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in the buildings of Orion Business Park & adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Several fire tenders at the spot. Police, disaster management and fire brigade officers at the spot.
(Source: Regional Disaster… pic.twitter.com/JWjpa8iD1Z— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
