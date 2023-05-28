Maharashtra: बांद्रा-वर्सोवा समुद्र सेतु का नाम वीर सावरकर के नाम पर होगा; मुख्यमंत्री शिंदे ने किया एलान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
वीर सावरकर जयंती के दिन महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने बताया कि राज्य की सरकार ने सावरकर जयंती को वीर सावरकर गौरव दिन के रूप में मनाने का फैसला किया है। सरकार ने बांद्रा-वर्सोवा समुद्र सेतु का नाम करण भी वीर सावरकर के नाम पर करने का फैसला किया है। अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले लोगों को वीर सावरकर वीरता पुरस्कार देने का फैसला भी किया गया है।
#WATCH | "Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after VD Savarkar and will be known as Veer Savarkar Setu," announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the occasion of #SavarkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/la9RbZlLf8— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed