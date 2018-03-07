Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office. pic.twitter.com/5TdZFGH9rr— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018
One person attempted to murder the judge.He hit him 3 times with his knife.The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad: Eyewitness Jay Anna on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/xTd4fHoy8I— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018
7 मार्च 2018