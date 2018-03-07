शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक के लोकायुक्त पर जानलेवा हमला, ऑफिस में चाकू से किए गए कई वार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 05:00 PM IST
कर्नाटक के लोकायुक्त पी. विश्वनाथ शेट्टी पर उनके बंगलूरू  स्थित ऑफिस में ही जानलेवा हमला हुआ है। इस घटना से राज्य में तनाव की स्थिति है। बता दें की शेट्टी पर यह हमला उनके ऑफिस में ही कड़ी सुरक्षा में सेंध लगाकर अंजाम दिया गया। लोकायुक्त शेट्टी अपने ऑफिस में मौजूद थे तभी एक हमलावर उनके ऑफिस में घुस गया और चाकू से जज शेट्टी पर लगातार तीन बार हमले किए। एक केस की सुनवाई के दौरान लोकायुक्त पर हुए इस हमले से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 
   




इसके बाद घायल लोकायुक्त शेट्टी को तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां इमरजेंसी में उनका इलाज चल रहा है। बताया गया है कि लोकायुक्त शेट्टी खतरे से बाहर हैं लेकिन अभी किसी जल्दबाजी से बचना होगा। लोकायुक्त पर हुए इस हमले के बाद सियासी गरमागरमी भी शुरू हो गई है। सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर जज शेट्टी का हालचाल लिया है। 

वहीं मामले में प्रत्यक्षदर्शी वकील जय अन्ना ने बताया, एक व्यक्ति ने जज की हत्या करने की कोशिश की। उसने जज को तीन बार चाकू से मारा। इस घटना के दौरान जज फर्श पर गिर गए। तो आप देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह की सुरक्षा सिद्धारमैया सरकार ने हमें उपलब्ध कराई है। उनके मुताबिक राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति बेहद खराब है। हमलावर शख्स को पकड़ लिया गया है और हथियार लेकर वो कैसे ऑफिस में घुसा इसकी जांच चल रही है। 

वहीं जेडी(एस) के अध्यक्ष एचडी देवगौड़ा का आरोप है कि यह हमला लोकतंत्र की शक्ति भंग करने के लिए किया गया है। लोकायुक्त पर किया गया यह हमला लोकायुक्त के पद को खाली कराना है। बता दें की पी. विश्वनाथ शेट्टी कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट के पूर्व जज भी रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने पिछले साल जनवरी में कर्नाटक के लोकायुक्त के रूप में शपथ ली थी। 

