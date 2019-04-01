6 राज्य 224 सीटें: यहां खेल बिगड़ा तो भाजपा का सपना होगा चकनाचूर

{"_id":"5ca1f773bdec22764d26f465","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-6-states-and-224-seats-bjp-battle-gets-tough","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f 224 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0915\u0928\u093e\u091a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में भाजपा की अग्निपरीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca1f773bdec22764d26f465","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-6-states-and-224-seats-bjp-battle-gets-tough","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f 224 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0915\u0928\u093e\u091a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ca1f773bdec22764d26f465","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-6-states-and-224-seats-bjp-battle-gets-tough","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f 224 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0915\u0928\u093e\u091a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
नरेंद्र मोदी-शिवराज सिंह चौहान
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5ca1f773bdec22764d26f465","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-6-states-and-224-seats-bjp-battle-gets-tough","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f 224 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0915\u0928\u093e\u091a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
वसुंधरा राजे
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5ca1f773bdec22764d26f465","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-6-states-and-224-seats-bjp-battle-gets-tough","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f 224 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u0915\u0928\u093e\u091a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
पीएम मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह