Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 6 states and 224 seats, BJP battle gets tough

6 राज्य 224 सीटें: यहां खेल बिगड़ा तो भाजपा का सपना होगा चकनाचूर

Amit Mandalअमित मंडल, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 04:14 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में भाजपा की अग्निपरीक्षा
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में भाजपा की अग्निपरीक्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर घमासान चरम पर पहुंच चुका है। विपक्षी पार्टियां भाजपा को हराने के लिए लामबंद होने लगी हैं तो वहीं भाजपा सत्ता में दोबारा आने के लिए लगातार नई रणनीति बना रही है। उसने विभिन्न राज्यों में सहयोगियों के साथ गठबंधन को तेजी से आगे बढ़ाया है। महाराष्ट्र में जहां उसने 30 साल पुराने दोस्त शिवसेना के साथ फिर दोस्ती की है, वहीं तमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक और पीएमके के गठजोड़ में शामिल हो गई है। 

इसके बावजूद भाजपा के लिए 2019 चुनाव की राह आसान नहीं है। जिन बड़े प्रदेशों ने 2014 में भाजपा को सत्ता में पहुंचाया उन जगहों पर इस बार भाजपा की अग्निपरीक्षा है। हिंदी हार्टलैंड के तीन राज्यों मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में भाजपा को विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इसने पार्टी पर दबाव बेहद बढ़ा दिया है। नजर डालते हैं ऐसे बड़े राज्यों पर जो उसकी जीत का रास्ता तय करेंगे साथ ही यहां भाजपा को कड़े इम्तेहान से भी गुजरना है। 

 

