बिहार की चार सीटों पर मतदान कल, इन महारथियों के बीच होगी कांटे की टक्कर

{"_id":"5cadce63bdec2214593aa146","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-election-in-first-phage-on-4-seat-in-bihar-gaya-nawada-aurangabad-jamui","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0932, \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
बिहार में पहले चरण में इन सीटों पर है मुकाबला
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
जमुई लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
गया लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
Aurangabad, Upendra Prasad, Sushil Kumar
- फोटो : Social Media
Vibha Devi, Chandan Kumar, Nawada
- फोटो : Social Media