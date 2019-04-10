शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Chunav 2019: Election in first phage on 4 seat in Bihar. Gaya, nawada, Aurangabad, Jamui.

बिहार की चार सीटों पर मतदान कल, इन महारथियों के बीच होगी कांटे की टक्कर

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 07:18 PM IST
बिहार में पहले चरण में इन सीटों पर है मुकाबला
बिहार में पहले चरण में इन सीटों पर है मुकाबला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
11 अप्रैल, गुरुवार। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम का पहला चरण। पहले चरण में बिहार में कुल चार सीटों पर मतदान होना है। औरंगाबाद, गया, नवादा और जमुई। बिहार में मुकाबला मुख्यत: एनडीए बनाम महागठबंधन है। एनडीए में भाजपा, जदयू और लोजपा शामिल है, जबकि महागठबंधन में राजद, कांग्रेस, रालोसपा, हम और वीआईपी शामिल है। लड़ाई कहीं भाजपा बनाम हम, कहीं लोजपा बनाम रालोसपा तो कहीं जदयू बनाम राजद है। 

आइए, जानते हैं कि किन महारथियों के बीच होगी कड़ी टक्कर!
lok sabha election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 bihar politics
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
जमुई लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
जमुई लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
गया लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
गया लोकसभा सीट के उम्मीदवार
Aurangabad, Upendra Prasad, Sushil Kumar
Aurangabad, Upendra Prasad, Sushil Kumar - फोटो : Social Media
Vibha Devi, Chandan Kumar, Nawada
Vibha Devi, Chandan Kumar, Nawada - फोटो : Social Media
