Home ›   India News ›   live Amit Shah says we will be able to bring broad gauge railway line to Aizwal by 2021

Live: मिजोरम पहुंचे अमित शाह, बोले- 2021 तक आईजोल में लाएंगे रेलवे लाइन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आईजोल Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 01:16 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह मिजोरम की राजधानी आइजोल पहुंचे हैं। यहां उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि 2021 तक आइजोल तक रेलवे लाइन आ जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री उज्जवला योजना के तहत 23,000 लोगों को एलपीजी कनेक्शन दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने यह यहां नॉर्थ ईस्ट हैंडलूम और हस्तशिल्प प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन किया।
