Home ›   India News ›   Kerala Government has decided to handover the Solar Scam cases to the CBI

केरल: अब सीबीआई करेगी सोलर घोटाले की जांच, पूर्व सीएम समेत कई कांग्रेस नेता हैं आरोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 07:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
केरल सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि वह सोलर घोटाला मामला अब सीबीआई (केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो) के हवाले कर देगी। बता दें कि इस मामले में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओमान चांडी समेत कई कांग्रेस नेता आरोपी हैं। साल 2013 में सामने आए इस करोड़ों रुपये घोटाले की मुख्य आरोपी सरिता एस नायर ने चांडी समेत अन्य लोगों पर यौन शोषण का भी आरोप लगाया था। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चांडी पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने नायर से रिश्वत ली थी और यौन शोषण भी किया था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

