शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Kerala elections: Metro man E Sreedharan told why he joined BJP, Shah was also present

केरल चुनाव: मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन ने बताया क्यों हुए भाजपा में शामिल, शाह भी रहे मौजूद

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 07:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
तिरुवनंतपुरम के शंकुमुघम इलाके में आयोजित भाजपा की विजय यात्रा समारोह में मौजूद नेतागण
तिरुवनंतपुरम के शंकुमुघम इलाके में आयोजित भाजपा की विजय यात्रा समारोह में मौजूद नेतागण - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

तिरुवनंतपुरम के शंकुमुघम इलाके में आयोजित भाजपा की विजय यात्रा समापन समारोह में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के अलावा मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन भी मौजूद रहे। इस मौके पर केरल पीपुल्स पार्टी के प्रमुख और अभिनेता देवन, अभिनेत्री राधा और पूर्व नौकरशाह केवी बालाकृष्णन भी गृह मंत्री शाह की उपस्थिति में भाजपा में शामिल हुए।

विज्ञापन


इस दौरान मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन ने कहा, कई लोग मुझसे पूछते हैं कि मैंने इस उम्र में राजनीति में प्रवेश क्यों किया। मेरा उत्तर है- मैंने देश के लिए कई परियोजनाओं पर काम किया। इस उम्र में भी मेरे पास काम करने के लिए पर्याप्त ऊर्जा है और मैं इसे केरल के विकास के लिए उपयोग करना चाहता हूं। इसलिए मैं भाजपा में शामिल हो गया।' 
 

 

वहीं पर मौजूद राज्य के भाजपा प्रमुख के. सुरेंद्रन ने कहा कि केरल को केवल भाजपा ही बचा सकती है। यहां के लोग लेफ्ट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (एलडीएफ) और कांग्रेस के भ्रष्ट मोर्चों से बदलाव की मांग कर रहे हैं। 



इन सबके बीच गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि एलडीएफ और कांग्रेस नीत यूनाइडेट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (यूडीएफ) के बीच स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा चल रही है, लेकिन यह प्रतिस्पर्धा केरल को आगे ले जाने के लिए नहीं बल्कि घोटाले करने के लिए चल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब यूडीएफ सत्ता में आता है, तो वह सौर घोटाला करता है और जब एलडीएफ सत्ता में आता है, तो वह डॉलर, सोने के घोटाले करता है।
 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national amit shah kerala kerala assembly elections 2021 assembly elections 2021 home minister amit shah thiruvananthapuram bjp vijay yatra metro man e sreedharan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सत्ता परिवर्तन की चर्चा को लेकर राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : त्रिवेंद्र के लिए हालात हुए मुश्किल, सत्ता परिवर्तन की चर्चा के बीच सीएम पद की रेस में हैं ये तीन नाम

7 मार्च 2021

रैली को संबोधित कर रहे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

ममता बनर्जी पर पीएम मोदी का कटाक्ष, बोले- लोकसभा में टीएमसी हाफ, इस बार पूरी साफ

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2021 की रणभेरी: आठ टीम के बीच 52 दिन में होंगे 60 मैच, पहली बार कोई टीम घर में नहीं खेलेगी

7 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: इस ब्लड ग्रुप वाले लोगों को कम होता है कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा, शोध में खुलासा

7 मार्च 2021

पूर्व सांसद और बाहुबली धनंजय सिंह।
Lucknow

दहशत में अजीत हत्याकांड का साजिशकर्ता धनंजय, पुलिस एनकाउंटर के डर से बोला- वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग से बयान लें

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
मुंबई इंडियंस
Cricket News

IPL 2021: भारत में नौ अप्रैल से शुरू होगा टी-20 का धमाल, जारी हुआ शेड्यूल, हुए अहम बदलाव

7 मार्च 2021

Haryana
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन : लड़की ने राकेश टिकैत से पूछे थे ज्वलंत सवाल, अब महिला दिवस पर सम्मानित करेगी ये समिति

7 मार्च 2021

कलेजे से बेटे को चिपकाए हुए घायल मां
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हादसा: स्ट्रेचर पर लेटी थी जख्मी मां, अलग न किया कलेजे का टुकड़ा, भर आईं लोगों की आंखें

7 मार्च 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (08 से 14 मार्च 2021 तक)
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (08 से 14 मार्च 2021 तक): इस हफ्ते बुध के राशि परिवर्तन से 5 राशियों के लिए अच्छा बीतेगा समय

7 मार्च 2021

गाजियाबाद में छात्र ने शिक्षक को मारी गोली
Ghaziabad

शिक्षक को मारी गोली: 12वीं के छात्र ने क्लास में ही दी थी धमकी, गोली चलते ही मच गई भगदड़, देखें तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X