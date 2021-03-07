केरल चुनाव: मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन ने बताया क्यों हुए भाजपा में शामिल, शाह भी रहे मौजूद

{"_id":"6044e055dab7e165cd22ed3f","slug":"kerala-elections-metro-man-e-sreedharan-told-why-he-joined-bjp-shah-was-also-present","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0908. \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0927\u0930\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932, \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

तिरुवनंतपुरम के शंकुमुघम इलाके में आयोजित भाजपा की विजय यात्रा समापन समारोह में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के अलावा मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन भी मौजूद रहे। इस मौके पर केरल पीपुल्स पार्टी के प्रमुख और अभिनेता देवन, अभिनेत्री राधा और पूर्व नौकरशाह केवी बालाकृष्णन भी गृह मंत्री शाह की उपस्थिति में भाजपा में शामिल हुए।

विज्ञापन

Actress Radha & former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan also joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shangumugham, Thiruvananthapuram — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Many people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is -- I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work & I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined BJP: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan https://t.co/EpVBMuDXZ6 pic.twitter.com/s0ODDJhFfJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

इस दौरान मेट्रो मैन ई. श्रीधरन ने कहा, कई लोग मुझसे पूछते हैं कि मैंने इस उम्र में राजनीति में प्रवेश क्यों किया। मेरा उत्तर है- मैंने देश के लिए कई परियोजनाओं पर काम किया। इस उम्र में भी मेरे पास काम करने के लिए पर्याप्त ऊर्जा है और मैं इसे केरल के विकास के लिए उपयोग करना चाहता हूं। इसलिए मैं भाजपा में शामिल हो गया।'

वहीं पर मौजूद राज्य के भाजपा प्रमुख के. सुरेंद्रन ने कहा कि केरल को केवल भाजपा ही बचा सकती है। यहां के लोग लेफ्ट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (एलडीएफ) और कांग्रेस के भ्रष्ट मोर्चों से बदलाव की मांग कर रहे हैं।

Only BJP can save Kerala. People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and Congress. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala: State BJP chief K Surendran pic.twitter.com/DdX9CjEE84 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

There is a healthy competition going on between LDF and UDF, not for taking Kerala forward but for doing scams. When UDF comes to power, it commits solar scam & when LDF comes to power, it does Dollar, gold scams: Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/BFixmRXwmN — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

इन सबके बीच गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि एलडीएफ और कांग्रेस नीत यूनाइडेट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (यूडीएफ) के बीच स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा चल रही है, लेकिन यह प्रतिस्पर्धा केरल को आगे ले जाने के लिए नहीं बल्कि घोटाले करने के लिए चल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब यूडीएफ सत्ता में आता है, तो वह सौर घोटाला करता है और जब एलडीएफ सत्ता में आता है, तो वह डॉलर, सोने के घोटाले करता है।