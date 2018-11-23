Kerala assembly's 13th session will begin on November 27. The 13-day long session will continue till December 13, 2018: Kerala Legislative assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan pic.twitter.com/JOz4TnhYtA— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फैजाबाद व समीपवर्ती जिलों की पुलिस के अलावा 48 कंपनी पीएसी तैनात किए जाने से अयोध्या छावनी में तब्दील हो गई है।
23 नवंबर 2018