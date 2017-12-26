बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दाढ़ी रखने पर कैंप से बाहर करने पर दर्ज कराया विरोध
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया
जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के दस छात्रों को
दाढ़ी
रखने पर
एनसीसी कैंपस
से बाहर करने के मामले पर आइसा ने विरोध दर्ज कराया है। वामपंथी छात्र संगठन आइसा का कहना है कि किसी धर्म में यदि दाढ़ी रखने का नियम है, तो उस पर आपत्ति जताना गलत है।
आइसा के दिल्ली प्रदेश प्रभारी नीरज कुमार के मुताबिक, पिछले दिनों रोहिणी में एनसीसी का कैंप लगाया था। इसमें जामिया के दस मुस्लिम छात्र कैडेट के रूप में शामिल थे। उक्त कैडेट्स ने दाढ़ी बढ़ा रखी थी, जिसके चलते उन्हें कैंप से बाहर कर दिया गया। उक्त कैडेट्स को कहा गया था कि वे अपनी दाढ़ी काट लें, लेकिन उन्होंने इनकार कर दिया। आइसा पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि मुस्लिम अपने नियम के तहत यदि दाढ़ी रखते हैं तो यह उनका निजी मामला है। ऐसे में उन्हें कैंपस से बाहर करना गलत है। ब्यूरो
