Viral Video: कर्नाटक में तेज रफ्तार एंबुलेंस हादसे का शिकार, दिल दहलाने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

कर्नाटक से एक दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो सामने आ रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि राज्य में बिंदूर के पास एक टोल गेट पर तेज रफ्तार एंबुलेंस दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गई। इसमें चार लोग घायल हो गए हैं। एम्बुलेंस एक मरीज को होन्नावरा ले जा रही थी। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg
