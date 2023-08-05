Karnataka : कर्नाटक सरकार ने कलबुर्गी में मुफ्त बिजली योजना की शुरूआत की, कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

कर्नाटक सरकार ने अपने राज्य के लोगों को बड़ी खुशखबरी देते हुए 200 यूनिट तक मुफ्त बिजली की शुरुआत की है। इसी के साथ कांग्रेस पार्टी की पांच चुनावी गारंटियों में से एक मुफ्त बिजली की गारंटी को पूरा कर दिया है। सरकार ने कहा है कि गृह ज्योति योजना से करीब 2.14 करोड़ परिवारों को फायदा मिलेगा। इस योजना के लिए लगभग 1.41 करोड़ लोग पहले ही पंजीकरण करा चुके हैं।

#WATCH | Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi.



This scheme will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all… — ANI (@ANI)



सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

इस मौके पर कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने लोगों को संबोधित किया और भाजपा और पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कुछ लोग गुजरात मॉडल के बारे में बहुत बात करते हैं। हमें गुजरात मॉडल की जरूरत नहीं है। हमने कर्नाटक मॉडल शुरू किया है। पांचों गारंटी योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन को लेकर कोई संदेह नहीं होना चाहिए। विपक्ष अफवाह फैला रहा है, पीएम ने कहा था कि अगर गारंटी योजनाएं लागू की गईं तो राज्य दिवालिया हो जाएगा।



भाजपा ने गरीबों, पिछड़ों, अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ घोर अन्याय किया

आगे बोले की उनकी सरकार बजट में घोषित 76 वादों को लागू करेगी और साथ ही सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने भाजपा को देश भर के सभी राज्यों में गारंटी लागू करने की चुनौती दी और कहा पीएम मोदी ने इस देश को दिवालिया बना दिया है। वादे पूरे करने के बाद भी कर्नाटक मजबूत स्थिति में है। जब भाजपा सत्ता में आई, तो उन्होंने संसाधनों को लूट लिया, महंगाई पैदा की और बेरोजगारी बढ़ा दी। उन्होंने गरीबों, पिछड़ों, अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ घोर अन्याय किया।

