शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka Bidar district school sealed as students performed play against caa nrc fir

कर्नाटक: छात्रों ने एनआरसी के खिलाफ किया नाटक का मंचन, स्कूल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, बीदर Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 05:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Karnataka Bidar district school sealed as students performed play against caa nrc fir
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के बीदर जिले में कथित तौर पर स्कूल में छात्रों द्वारा सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ नाटक मंचन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की सूचना पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए स्कूल को सील कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले में स्कूल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज कर ली है, जांच जारी है।
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

nirbhaya case mukesh singh
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कल को होगी सुनवाई

27 जनवरी 2020

ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

यूपी में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, इन शहरों में बारिश के आसार, विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

28 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

NZvIND: तीसरे टी-20 में विराट बनेंगे 'किंग कोहली', एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये तीन बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली
Ms Dhoni-Virat Kohli
विराट कोहली और केन विलियमसन
विराट मॉर्गन
Cricket News

NZvIND: तीसरे टी-20 में विराट बनेंगे 'किंग कोहली', एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये तीन बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मेरे पास सबकुछ है...दर्द, डर और तनाव

28 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, मारना नहीं चाहते थे बदमाश, ये था मकसद

28 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: मां-पत्नी व भतीजे को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया दोषी अक्षय, पति के रोने पर बीवी ने किया ये काम

28 जनवरी 2020

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
karnataka bidar district school sealed students play caa fir
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Nirbhaya Case Mukesh plea in supreme court against mercy plea rejection all update
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश का आरोप- तिहाड़ में अक्षय के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने को कहा गया

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

प्रेमी संग पकड़ी गई नवविवाहिता को ग्रामीणों ने दी तालिबानी सजा, दोनों की नाक काट दी

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
dia mirza
Bollywood

Dia Mirza : इवेंट में ये बात कहकर फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं हीरोइन, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

जानकारी देती पुलिस
Kanpur

युवती ने एकतरफा प्रेम में युवक पर तेजाब फेंका, हालत गंभीर, घटना से लोग हैरान

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

NZvIND: तीसरे टी-20 में विराट बनेंगे 'किंग कोहली', एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये तीन बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, मारना नहीं चाहते थे बदमाश, ये था मकसद

28 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: आरोपी उमेश ने बताया बड़ा सच, मसूरी से पहले तीन दिन यहां खड़ी की थी कार

28 जनवरी 2020

pooja bhatt
Bollywood

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुलकर सामने आईं पूजा भट्ट, बोलीं- 'CAA से मेरा घर बंट जाएगा'

28 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: मां-पत्नी व भतीजे को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया दोषी अक्षय, पति के रोने पर बीवी ने किया ये काम

28 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

18वें दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' का जलवा कायम, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई इतने लाख

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

1993 में भाजपा ने दिखाए तीन सीएम, फिर 15 साल चमका कांग्रेस का सितारा, 2013 में आप का उदय

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव दिलचस्प मोड़ पर पहुंच चुका है। चुनावी घमासान के बीच आपको बता रहे हैं दिल्ली का सियासी इतिहास।

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
नारायण त्रिपाठी
India News

मध्यप्रदेश: भाजपा विधायक ने संविधान को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

28 जनवरी 2020

बीजिंग में सतर्कता बरतते लोग।
India News

कोरोनावायरस: भारतीयों को वापस लाने जाएगा विशेष विमान, 20 हवाई अड्डों पर होगी जांच 

28 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी, सीएम ममता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हम पीएम मोदी से बातचीत को तैयार, लेकिन पहले सीएए वापस ले सरकार: ममता बनर्जी

28 जनवरी 2020

तरणजीत सिंह संधू
India News

तरणजीत सिंह संधू अमेरिका में भारत के नए राजदूत नियुक्त, श्रृंगला होंगे विदेश सचिव 

28 जनवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम
India News

शरजील इमाम बिहार के जहानाबाद से गिरफ्तार, असम को लेकर दिया था भड़काऊ बयान

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ऑक्सफोर्ड तक पहुंचा 'संविधान', 2019 का सर्वश्रेष्ठ हिंदी शब्द का खिताब मिला

28 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: वोट शेयर का समझें पूरा गणित, 2013 के बाद से कितनी बदली तस्वीर  

28 जनवरी 2020

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड
India News

पीएम मोदी के बाद अब 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' में बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ दिखेंगे सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत

28 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा
India News

अमर उजाला से बोले भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा, 'जो मैंने बोला है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा बोल रहा है'

28 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दुनिया के सारे समंदर सूख जाएं तो क्या होगा?

हमारी पृथ्वी के 71 प्रतिशत भाग में समंदर हैं, जिनमें दुनिया में मौजूद कुल पानी का 97 प्रतिशत हिस्सा है। समंदर, हमारी पृथ्वी पर जीवन का सबसे बड़ा स्रोत हैं। यहीं से धरती पर जिंदगी के विकास की बुनियाद पड़ी थी।

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली 1:42

इंडिया बनाम न्यूजीलैंड : तीसरे टी-20 में विराट एक साथ तोड़ सकते हैं ये बड़े रिकॉर्ड

28 जनवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम 1:25

शरजील इमाम बिहार के जहानाबाद से गिरफ्तार, असम को लेकर दिया था भड़काऊ बयान

28 जनवरी 2020

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड 1:41

पीएम मोदी के बाद अब 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' में बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ दिखेंगे सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत

28 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा 8:32

अमर उजाला से बोले भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा, 'जो मैंने बोला है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा बोल रहा है'

28 जनवरी 2020

Related

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले, तीन-तीन जंग हार चुके पाक को हराने में हमें 10 दिन भी नहीं लगेंगे

28 जनवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

CAA-NRC के विरोध में उतरीं पूजा भट्ट, कहा- जब तक नेता नहीं सुनेंगे तब तक नहीं रुकेंगे

28 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया के दोषी विनय शर्मा ने जेल में लिखी नोटबुक, नाम रखा ‘दरिंदा’, बनाए स्केच

28 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव राहुल सिन्हा
India News

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव राहुल सिन्हा बोले, शाहीन बाग धरने पर बैठे लोग बांग्लादेशी और पाकिस्तानी

28 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस
India News

हिंदीभाषी को मिल सकती है मुंबई कांग्रेस की कमान, रेस में हैं ये नेता

28 जनवरी 2020

दीया मिर्जा
India News

जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में क्लाइमेंट इमरजेंसी पर बोलते रो पड़ीं दीया मिर्जा,वायरल हुआ वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited