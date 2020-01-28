कर्नाटक: छात्रों ने एनआरसी के खिलाफ किया नाटक का मंचन, स्कूल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

Karnataka: Police in Bidar district sealed a school allegedly after the students performed a play against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register Citizens. A case has been registered against the school management and further investigation is underway.— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव दिलचस्प मोड़ पर पहुंच चुका है। चुनावी घमासान के बीच आपको बता रहे हैं दिल्ली का सियासी इतिहास।
28 जनवरी 2020