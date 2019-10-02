शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   ISRO chief K Sivan video viral of traveling in Indigo flight economy class

इसरो प्रमुख सिवन का इकोनॉमी क्लास में सफर करते हुए वीडियो वायरल, जमकर हो रही तारीफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 05:56 PM IST
इसरो प्रमुख, के सिवन
इसरो प्रमुख, के सिवन - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संस्थान (इसरो) के प्रमुख के. सिवन का इकोनॉमी क्लास में सफर करने का एक वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को लेकर यूजर्स इसरो चीफ सिवन की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विमान में मौजूद एक यात्री ने इसरो चीफ का वीडियो ट्वीटर पर शेयर किया। वीडियो में सिवन इंडिगो की फ्लाइट में इकोनॉमी क्लास में सफर करते नजर आ रहे हैं। यात्रा के दौरान क्रू मेंबर्स और साथी यात्रियों ने तालियां बजाकर उनका स्वागत किया।

इसरो चीफ सिवन ने बड़े सरल लहजे में केबिन क्रू व यात्रियों से हाथ मिलाया। उनके साथ सेल्फी भी ली। यूजर्स ने तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें देश का रियल हीरो बताया।
 



 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

अंतरिक्ष में घूम रहे ग्रहों को कैसे दिया जाता है नाम, मजेदार है प्रक्रिया

2 अक्टूबर 2019

चांद पर होती रात और लाल घेरे में विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग साइट
India News

चंद्रयान-2: भारत की उम्मीदें बरकरार, विक्रम से संपर्क के लिए इसरो को चांद पर सुबह होने का इंतजार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो चीफ ने बताया- क्यों कहा था मिशन 98 फीसदी सफल

30 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विक्रम लैंडर
World

Chandrayaan 2: नासा भी विक्रम लैंडर को नहीं ढूंढ पाया, अक्टूबर में फिर होगी कोशिश

27 सितंबर 2019

इसरो
India News

Chandrayaan-2 पर इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन का बयान, ठीक तरह से काम कर रहा है ऑर्बिटर

26 सितंबर 2019

इसरो चीफ, के सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 पर बोले इसरो चीफ के सिवन, ऑर्बिटर अच्छी तरह से कर रहा है काम

26 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
k sivan isro chief indigo flight economy class
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मैच में बारिश
Cricket News

बारिश की वजह से पहले दिन का खेल जल्द खत्म, रोहित के शतक से भारत का स्कोर 202/0

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट में बतौर ओपनर शतक जड़कर बनाए कई कीर्तिमान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
Education

पाक 'तानाशाह' की लंबाई पर जब शास्त्री जी ने दिया था ये जवाब, बढ़ गई थी देश की शान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Airtel And Vodafone Reduces Ring Time Upto 25 Seconds Know About It
Tech Diary

अब कॉल आने पर सिर्फ 25 सेकेंड तक बजेगी मोबाइल की घंटी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल-रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvSA: मैदान पर उतरते ही रोहित-मयंक ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा 47 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Dehradun

बीएसएफ के बर्खास्त डिप्टी कमांडेंट ने क्रिकेटर के घर डाली डकैती, पूछताछ में किए हैरतअंगेज खुलासे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सेना से जुड़े इस सवाल के साथ कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते लाखों रुपये, क्या आप जानते हैं जवाब?

2 अक्टूबर 2019

abhishek jha
Television

KBC 11: अमिताभ बच्चन पर भारी पड़ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, ऐसा सवाल पूछा कि बिग बी भी नहीं दे पाए जवाब

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रागिनी गायक सुषमा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

भाजपा जॉइन करने वालीं थीं ये गायिका, चार गोलियां मारकर भागे बाइक सवार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक
India News

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार, हत्या की आशंका

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
India News

हरियाणा चुनाव में 'गढ़ी-सांपला' सीट पर होगा महादंगल, भाजपा ने हुड्डा के लिए बनाया खास चक्रव्यूह

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में 'गढ़ी-सांपला-किलोई' सीट, जिसे प्रदेश का हाई प्रोफाइल विधानसभा क्षेत्र कहा जा रहा है, वहां पर होने वाले चुनानी दंगल को दुनिया देखेगी। भले ही कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अभी तक विधानसभा उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी नहीं की है।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सोनिया गांधी
India News

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने आरएसएस पर साधा निशाना

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रमण रेती आश्रम में संतों के साथ मोहन भागवत
India News

मोहन भागवत के सुझाए इस फॉर्मूले से लोगों में दूर होंगी संघ के बारे में गलतफहमियां

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
India News

रोहित शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट में बतौर ओपनर शतक जड़कर तोड़े रिकॉर्ड

2 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
India News

गांधीजी करते थे उधार की कार में सफर, 5-5 रुपये में दिए थे ऑटोग्राफ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिका
India News

पाकिस्तानी आतंकी कर सकते हैं भारत में हमला, अमेरिका ने किया अलर्ट

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

साफ-सफाई के जनक बाबा गाडगे को भूला स्वच्छता अभियान, केंद्र से सम्मान शुरू करने की मांग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

गांधी संकल्प यात्रा में बोले शाह: अंग्रेजों को उस अदने से आदमी ने झुकने पर किया मजबूर

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

गांधी जयंती पर दिल्ली में संकल्प यात्रा में शामिल हुए अमित शाह, गांधी जी को कुछ ऐसे किया याद

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: क्रेच में चार साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, एटीएम गार्ड गिरफ्तार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने आरएसएस पर साधा निशाना

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की पदयात्रा के समापन के बाद राजघाट पर पार्टी नेताओं एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान सोनिया गांधी ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ पर हमला बोला।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:13

रोहित शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट में बतौर ओपनर शतक जड़कर तोड़े रिकॉर्ड

2 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

गांधीजी करते थे उधार की कार में सफर, 5-5 रुपये में दिए थे ऑटोग्राफ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिका 1:27

पाकिस्तानी आतंकी कर सकते हैं भारत में हमला, अमेरिका ने किया अलर्ट

2 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:08

शिवाजी और मुगल भी नहीं भेद पाए ये समंदर का मुरुद किला

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर में 144 किशोर हिरासत में लिए गए: रिपोर्ट

2 अक्टूबर 2019

धमाका
India News

राजस्थान के पोकरण में 8 मिनट में हुए 8 धमाके, थर्रा उठे आस-पास के कई गांव

2 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस पदयात्रा
India News

कांग्रेस ने देश भर में निकाली पदयात्रा, दिल्ली में राहुल तो लखनऊ में प्रियंका गांधी ने संभाली कमान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

तकनीकी खामी के कारण मांड्या में वायुसेना के एमआई17 हेलिकॉप्टर की हुई आपात लैंडिंग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सोनिया का पीएम पर वार, कहा- कुछ लोग चाहते हैं आरएसएस भारत का प्रतीक बन जाए

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जगन्नाथ मंदिर के लिए 40 करोड़ रुपये देगी ओडिशा सरकार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited