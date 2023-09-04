Chandrayaan-3: इसरो ने दोबारा कराई विक्रम लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग, 40 सेमी तक ऊपर उठा, भविष्य के लिए अहम प्रयोग

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away. Importance?: This 'kick-start'… pic.twitter.com/rDJJcmqbbJ

रोवर ने पूरा किया काम

बता दें कि चंद्रयान-3 अपने उद्देश्य पूरे कर चुका है और इसका मिशन लगभग पूरा हो गया है। चांद पर अब रात ढलने लगी है और जल्द ही वहां अंधेरा हो जाएगा। इसरो ने बताया कि प्रज्ञान रोवर अपना काम पूरा कर चुका है और उसे सुरक्षित जगह पार्क कर स्लीप मोड में सेट किया गया है। चांद पर धरती के 14 दिन के बराबर एक दिन होता है और इतनी ही बड़ी रात होती है। चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर रात के समय तापमान माइनस 238 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिर जाता है। ऐसे में इतने कम तापमान में रोवर और लैंडर काम नहीं कर पाएंगे। जब चांद पर रात बीत जाएगी तो लैंडर और रोवर को फिर से सक्रिय करने की कोशिश की जाएगी लेकिन इसकी उम्मीद कम है।

