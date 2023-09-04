Chandrayaan-3: इसरो ने दोबारा कराई विक्रम लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग, 40 सेमी तक ऊपर उठा, भविष्य के लिए अहम प्रयोग

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away. Importance?: This 'kick-start'… pic.twitter.com/rDJJcmqbbJ
