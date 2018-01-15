दिल्ली: हैदराबाद हाउस में PM मोदी-नेतन्याहू के बीच बैठक शुरू,ये MoU पर होंगे साइन

PM Modi and PM Netanyahu at ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/CI2j6acXK4— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
Delhi: Israel PM #BenjaminNetanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/VpXPNxp4T1— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm,it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife&people of Israel.Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity,peace &progress for our people: Israeli PM pic.twitter.com/tYVAlTZZgG— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
आर्मी चीफ के एक बयान के बाद पाकिस्तान इतना डर गया है कि वो भारत में अपने सहयोगी ताकतों से रावत के बयान की निंदा करना चाहता है।
15 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.