INX Media Delhi HC directs AIIMS to constitute medical board comprising Chidambaram family dr

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का एम्स को निर्देश, चिदंबरम के इलाज के लिए बनाएं मेडिकल बोर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 12:18 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में इस समय प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की न्यायिक हिरासत में तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं। गुरुवार को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान को निर्देश देते हुए एक मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन करने के लिए कहा है। इस टीम में चिदंबरम के पारिवारिक डॉक्टर नागेश्वर रेड्डी भी शामिल होंगे। उनका एम्स में इलाज किया जाएगा।
बता दें कि चिदंबरम आंतों से जुड़ी बीमारी ‘क्रोहन’ से पीड़ित हैं। अदालत ने एम्स को शुक्रवार तक उसके समक्ष एक रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। चिदंबरम के स्वास्थ्य कारणों को लेकर एम्स का मेडिकल बोर्ड आज शाम को सात बजे बैठेगा।
inx media p chidambaram delhi high court enforcement directorate
नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- जो युद्ध नहीं जीत सकते वो फूट डाल रहे हैं

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

सरदार पटेल की 144वीं जयंती पर स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी पहुंचे पीएम, लोगों को दिलाई एकता की शपथ

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह ने रन फॉर यूनिटी को दिखाई हरी झंडी
India News

रन फॉर यूनिटी: अमित शाह ने किया इंदिरा को याद, कहा- पटेल का सपना मोदी ने पूरा किया

31 अक्टूबर 2019

तलाशी करती एनआईए
India News

तमिलनाडु: आंतकियों से जुड़ाव के संबंध में एनआईए ने कोयंबटूर में दो ठिकानों मारे छापे

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
India News

इंदिरा की पुण्यतिथि पर सोनिया, मनमोहन ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, राहुल गांधी ने ऐसे किया याद

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व सांसद गुरुदास दासगुप्ता
India News

सीपीआई के पूर्व सांसद और वामपंथी नेता गुरुदास दासगुप्ता का 83 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन

31 अक्टूबर 2019

