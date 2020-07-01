शहर चुनें
Indra Mani Pandey appointed as next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UN

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के अगले राजदूत व स्थायी प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त हुए इंद्र मणि पांडेय 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 06:52 PM IST
इंद्र मणि पांडेय
इंद्र मणि पांडेय - फोटो : social media

वरिष्ठ राजनयिक इंद्र मणि पांडेय को जिनेवा में संयुक्त राष्ट्र और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों के लिए भारत के अगले राजदूत और स्थायी प्रतिनिधि के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है।
1990 बैच के आईएफएस अधिकारी श्री पांडेय वर्तमान में विदेश मंत्रालय में अतिरिक्त सचिव हैं। उनके शीघ्र ही कार्यभार संभालने की उम्मीद है।
lndra mani pandey next ambassador united nations international organisations in geneva इंद्र मणि पांडेय

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

