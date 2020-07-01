संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के अगले राजदूत व स्थायी प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त हुए इंद्र मणि पांडेय 

India Foreign Service officer lndra Mani Pandey has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva: Ministry of External Affairs— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.