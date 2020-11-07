शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory with 12 Myanmarese crew

अंडमान निकोबार से संदिग्ध नाव के साथ म्यांमार के 12 चालक हिरासत में, पूछ-ताछ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंडमान निकोबार Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 06:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
संदिग्ध नाव
संदिग्ध नाव - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने शनिवार को अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह के पास म्यांमार के एक संदिग्ध नाव को 12 चालकों के साथ पकड़ा है। इन सभी को पूछताछ के लिए पोर्ट ब्लेयर लाया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार नाव को पहले एक हेलीकॉप्टर के द्वारा देखा गया था और इसके बाद संदेह होने पर इन्हें पकड़ा गया।
विज्ञापन


विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national myanmar boat andaman nicobar indian coast guard

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

तैमूर अली खान, सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

बेटे संग खेतों में काम करते दिखे सैफ अली खान, लिनेन की शर्ट और पैंट में लग रहे ‘नवाबी किसान’

7 नवंबर 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IPL से बाहर होते ही विराट कोहली ने बदला ठिकाना, अब टीम इंडिया के बायो बबल में पहुंचे

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IPL 2020: 'विराट कोहली को आरसीबी की कप्तानी से हटाने का समय आ चुका है'

7 नवंबर 2020

बद्दो का मकान कुर्क
Meerut

यूपी : कुर्क हुई आलीशान कोठी, कुख्यात बद्दो के घर का नजारा देख अफसर भी हैरान, देखिए तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

low price led tv
Gadgets

आपके लिए बेस्ट हैं ये पांच LED TV, शुरुआती कीमत 6,999 रुपये

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Vaccine
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन: टीकाकरण की तैयारी शुरू, एसएमएस से मिलेगी जानकारी- कब और कहां लगेगा टीका

7 नवंबर 2020

हसनुराम अंबेडकरी ने लिए नामांकन पत्र
Agra

यूपी: 73 साल की उम्र में 89 बार हार चुके चुनाव, हसनुराम एक बार फिर से चुनावी मैदान में

7 नवंबर 2020

security forces
Jammu

पंपोर एनकाउंटर: सरेंडर के बाद आतंकी बोला-आतंकवाद बहकावा है, फरेब है, खून खराबा है...

7 नवंबर 2020

जेसन होल्डर
Cricket News

नीलामी में नहीं बिके, फिर किस्मत से मिला IPL 2020 में मौका, अब SRH के लिए बने मैच विजेता

7 नवंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

खुद के प्राइवेट जेट से उड़ान भरते हैं बॉलीवुड के ये सितारे, देखें लग्जरी लाइफ की तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X