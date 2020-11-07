अंडमान निकोबार से संदिग्ध नाव के साथ म्यांमार के 12 चालक हिरासत में, पूछ-ताछ जारी

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard apprehended a suspicious boat near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory with 12 Myanmarese crew. The boat was spotted first by a helicopter and is now being brought to Port Blair for crew interrogation pic.twitter.com/yxJ1lHl2BL— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020
