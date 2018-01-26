अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   India is celebrating its 69th Repblic day today and people can see the power of army

LIVE: गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर जश्न शुरू, राजपथ पर पहुंची ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 10:40 AM IST
India is celebrating its 69th Repblic day today and people can see the power of army
गणतंत्र दिवस
आज देश 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। परेड में पहली बार तिरंगा, तीनों सेनाओं के झंडे और 10 आसियान देशों का झंडा फहरेगा। राजधानी दिल्ली के राजपथ पर जनता की वह ताकत दिखाई देगी, जिस पर देश के हर नागरिक को नाज है। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र में लागू हुआ हमारा संविधान को सबसे अनूठे और बड़े संविधान के सरीखे माना जाना जाता है।

Live अपडेट्स:

- परेड में सीमा सुरक्षा बल का दस्ता निकला। ऊंटों वाले दस्ते ने सभी का ध्यान आकर्षित किया।

- परेड में पूर्व सैनिकों की झांकी निकाली गई जिसमें अर्जन सिंह, जनरल वीएस करियप्पा समें कई पूर्व सैनिक शामिल थे।

- हथियारों के बाद सेना की टुकड़ियों की परेड शुरू हुई। सबसे पहले पंजाब रेजीमेंट, मद्रास रेजीमेंट, मराठा रेजीमेंट, डोगरा रेजीमेंट, राजपूताना रेजीमेंट के जवान शामिल हुए।

- सबसे पहले युद्ध टैंक में ब्रह्मोस, टी-70, अग्नि मिलाइल राजपथ पहुंचे।


- परेड की शुरुआत आसियन देशों के झंडे से हुई। इन्हें राजपुताना राइफल रेजीमेंट के दस्ते राजपथ लेकर पहुंचे। यह पहली बार है जब परेड की शुरुआत किसी अन्य देश के दस्ते के साथ हुई।
 
- पहले दस्ते में सबसे पहले पंजाब रेजीमेंट है जिसका नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं लेफ्टिनेंट रविकांत शर्मा।

- 27 एयर डिफेंस रेजीमेंट का दस्ता राजपथ पहुंचा।

- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने शहीद कॉर्पोरल ज्योति प्रकाश निराला को मरणोपरांत अशोक चक्र से सम्मानित किया। सम्मान देते हुए उनकी आंखों में आंसू आ गए। निराला बांदीपुरा एनकाउंटर में शहीद हो गए थे। उनकी मां ने कोविंद से सम्मान ग्रहण किया।
 
- राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने झंडा फहराया। ध्वजा रोहण के बाद राष्ट्रगान हुआ। इसके बाद 21 तोपों की सलामी दी गई।

- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 10 आसियान देशों के नेताओं का स्वागत किया। जल्द ही राष्ट्रपति भी राजपथ पहुंचेगे।
- प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमर जवान ज्योति पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण भी मौजूद थीं। तीनों सेनाध्यक्ष भी वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
 
- बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने बीजेपी मुख्यालय पर फहराया तिरंगा।
 
- आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने केरल के पलक्कड़ के एक स्कूल में तिरंगा फहराया।
 
- गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर तिरंगा फहराया।

