Brahmos Missile System of 881 Missile Regiment. It is the only Super Sonic Cruise Missile presently available in the world. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/XPWaIWsQ6H— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
Visuals of the #ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the #RepublicDay parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment pic.twitter.com/FMzV5qPTyX— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
#AshokaChakra awarded to Late Air Force Commando JP Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter. President Kovind presents award to JP Nirala's mother and wife. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/S6E7pJysdP— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
Delhi: ASEAN leaders arrive for #RepublicDay parade. #ASEANIndia pic.twitter.com/vUctvK82Pl— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
PM Narendra Modi and the three Service Chiefs pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ExtvYlHr4x— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
BJP Chief Amit Shah unfurls tricolour at party HQ in Delhi #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/NMqJsNMZmy— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at a school in Kerala's Palakkad #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/c7mG0lMWMT— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
Home Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls tricolour at his residence in Delhi #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/X6nOS4Rhet— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
69वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर गूगल ने डूडल मनाकर किया सेलिब्रेट।
26 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.