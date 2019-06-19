शहर चुनें

India entered agreement with Bangladesh, DD India on Bangladesh TV

बांग्लादेश और दक्षिण कोरिया दिखाएगा भारत का आधिकारिक चैनल डीडी इंडिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 05:32 PM IST
डीडी इंडिया (फाइल फोटो)
डीडी इंडिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने बांग्लादेश के साथ एक समझौता किया है। मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए समझौते के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि डीडी इंडिया को अब बांग्लादेश टीवी पर दिखाया जा सकेगा। इसके बदले, भारत में भी बांग्लादेश आधिकारिक चैनल उपलब्ध होंगे।
जावड़ेकर ने बताया कि हमने दक्षिण कोरिया के साथ भी समझौता किया है, जहां डीडी इंडिया को दिखाया जाएगा। हम दक्षिण कोरियाई केबीएस चैनल को भी अनुमति देंगे, यह भारत में उपलब्ध होगा। जावड़ेकर के मुताबिक पड़ोसी देशों के साथ यह आपसी सहयोग बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।

बता दें कि डीडी इंडिया एक भारतीय उपग्रह टेलीविजन चैनल है। जिसका मुख्य उद्देश्य भारत के सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक और राजनीतिक पहलुओं पर प्रसारण देना है। 



dd india bangladesh tv south korea bangladesh prakash javadekar information and broadcasting (i&b) ministry
