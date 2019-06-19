बांग्लादेश और दक्षिण कोरिया दिखाएगा भारत का आधिकारिक चैनल डीडी इंडिया

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: We have entered into agreement with South Korea also, where South Korea will show DD India & we will also allow South Korean KBS channel, it will be available in India. This mutual cooperation with neighboring countries is very important. https://t.co/oAWOnMuyry— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पीएम मोदी के मंत्री रामदास आठवले ने ओम बिड़ला को अपने ही अंदाज में बधाई दी। उन्होंने एक कविता पढ़ी जिसे सुन पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी तक हंसते दिखे।
19 जून 2019