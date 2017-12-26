बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अदालती आदेश की अनदेखी पर आईओसी को भी फटकार
{"_id":"5a416f434f1c1b0d788b4f96","slug":"ignored-supreme-court-order-on-ioc-also-rebukes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 03:06 AM IST
आईओसी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ने कहा कि मंत्री या पब्लिक अथॉरिटी अपने विवेकाधीन कोटे से सरकारी संपत्तियां या ठेके देने में मनमानी नहीं कर सकते। मंत्री या पब्लिक अथॉरिटी ऐसे मामलों में दरियादिली नहीं दिखा सकते। न्यायमूर्ति एन वी रमण और न्यायमूर्ति अमिताभ रॉय की पीठ ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि पब्लिक अथॉरिटी के काम के निष्पादन में पारदर्शिता और औचित्य दिखना चाहिए। इसमें मनमानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। भले ही अथॉरिटी को ऐसे मामलों में विशेषाधिकार मिला हुआ हो लेकिन वे अनियंत्रित नहीं हो सकते। शीर्ष अदालत ने यह टिप्पणी उत्तर प्रदेश में एक महिला को पेट्रोल पंप की डीलरशिप दिए जाने के मामले में की है।
पीठ ने
इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन (आईओसी)
को विभागीय जांच करने का निर्देश देते हुए यह पता लगाने के लिए कहा है कि किन अधिकारियों ने शशिप्रभा शुक्ला को बस्ती में पेट्रोल पंप चलाने की इजाजत दी थी जबकि दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने ऐसे 179 पेट्रोल पंपों का आवंटन निरस्त कर दिया था। वास्तव में 29 अगस्त 1997 को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 1993 से 1996 के बीच तत्कालीन पेट्रोलियम मंत्री द्वारा अपने विवेकाधीन कोटे से दिए गए 179 पेट्रोल पंप और 155 एलपीजी डीलरशिप को निरस्त कर दिया था।
अगले 20 साल तक नहीं घटेगी देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल की मांग
पीठ ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बावजूद जिस तरीके से आईओसी ने काम किया, वह दुखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। पीठ ने आईओसी को दो महीने के भीतर कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करने के लिए कहा है। पीठ ने कहा कि अगर आईओसी इसमें नाकाम रहती है तो उसे न्यायालय की अवमानना करार दिया जाएगा। हालांकि पीठ ने वर्ष 2004 में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका स्वीकार कर ली है। हाईकोर्ट ने शशिप्रभा शुक्ला को पेट्रोल पंप की डीलरशिप जारी रखने का आदेश दिया था। हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को पलटते हुए शीर्ष अदालत ने उस इलाके में नए सिरे से डीलरशिप आवंटन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का आदेश दिया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3f63484f1c1b96368b6644","slug":"vacancy-in-rmrims-for-assistant-professor-and-other-post-applications-fee-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" RMRIMS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0935 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a3f5a6c4f1c1b8e698c38e6","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bold-looks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a3df25b4f1c1b96368b6279","slug":"this-is-why-child-delivery-date-should-not-be-revealed-to-pregnant-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a3dfff24f1c1b3c3d8bf74d","slug":"a-twenty-four-years-embryo-frozen-baby-born-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a3e26274f1c1ba12d8ba4e7","slug":"vacancy-in-balmer-lawrie-co-ltd-for-the-post-of-assistant-manager","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092e\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a406bcf4f1c1b0d788b4c8d","slug":"atal-bihari-vajpayee-birthday-today-bjp-will-celebrate","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"93 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 '\u0905\u091f\u0932', \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a40dc0d4f1c1bc5668b7139","slug":"aiadmk-took-action-on-6-leaders-after-ttv-dinakaran-won-rk-nagar-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 AIADMK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0926\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915 6 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a40dbe24f1c1b6a118b9f5c","slug":"wife-and-mother-of-kulbhushan-jadhav-meet-him-at-pakistan-for-the-hrlp-of-indian-diplomat-jp-singh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3f1c514f1c1b86698c3801","slug":"chennai-counting-of-votes-begins-rknagarbypoll","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RK \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- 2 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a40e38b4f1c1bce408bf237","slug":"i-am-democratically-elected-minister-despite-knowing-that-did-doctor-go-on-leave-says-hansraj-ahir","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a40bea34f1c1b5c248b485a","slug":"pm-modi-inaugurate-magenta-line-metro-from-botanical-garden-station-to-okhla-bird-sanctuary","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!